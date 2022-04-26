IPL 2022, RCB vs RR | All thanks to certain Riyan Parag for the win, says Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson lauded Riyan Parag for his handy contributions with both bat and his catch-taking abilities during RR's IPL 2022 fixture against the RCB on Tuesday at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Parag scored an unbeaten 56 off 31 balls, and followed that with four excellent catches during the RCB chase.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag was sensational against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 39 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday (April 26) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The RR, after being asked to bat, were left reeling at 68/4 before Parag walked to bat at No. 6. He smashed an astonishing 56 not out off 31 balls, with the help of four sixes and three fours, to take them to 144/8 at the end of the innings. In response, the RCB were never really on the chase, and in the end, they were folded for 115 in 19.3 overs. Notably, Parag took four catches as well during the RCB innings.

RR skipper Sanju Samson was happy after Parag's valiant knock with the bat. Samson mentioned RR's constant backing of Parag, and it finally yielded rich dividends.

“It is a really great win. After the start in the first 15 overs, we had real belief and trust in someone called Riyan Parag. We have been backing him for the last three-four years and he just showed it to the world today,” Samson said at the post-match presentation.

Parag, after winning the Player of the Match award, said he was satisfied with his performance against the RCB. He too credited the RR team management for showing faith in him.

“A bit of satisfaction. The Royals have shown faith in me for the last three years, and I am paying them back bit by bit. I love the pressure and I am just showcasing my abilities,” Parag said at the post-match presentation.

“During the time-out, Sanga came out and we agreed that 140 was a good total on this wicket. We decided to go big in the last two overs. I wanted to target Hasaranga in his second over, but we lost wickets, and so I had to strategize and go after Hazlewood and Harshal.”

Following the result, the RR moved up to the top of the points table, with six wins in eight matches. The RCB, on the other hand, remained at fifth place, with five wins in nine games.