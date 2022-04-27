IPL 2022 | Never an option for anyone to intervene field for over-the-waist no-ball appeals, reckons Mahela Jayawardene

Today at 4:52 PM
MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene believes there should be a discussion between on-field umpires and TV umpires for over-the-waist no-balls, but the players, as well as the support staff’s interventions, have never been an option. Jayawardene also added Pravin Amre’s intervention was 'disappointing.'
The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw first major controversy when Pravin Amre, the Delhi Capitals (DC) batting coach, was sent in by Rishabh Pant against Rajasthan Royals (RR) last week. Pant wanted to have a discussion with on-field umpire Nitin Menon, who did not call a high full toss off Obed McCoy a no-ball. Both Pant and Amre, along with Shardul Thakur, were fined for their gestures.
Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene, who is also a member of ICC's Cricket Committee, opened up regarding the incident. Jayawardene said it was 'disappointing' to see Amre waking in, as this has never been an option in cricket fields. However, the Sri Lankan legend believes that they must have a discussion on this if the on-field umpires and TV umpires can communicate on this in the future.
"It is something, I think, going forward we need to look at: whether [there is] the option for the third umpire to come on the field, on to the main umpires and inform them that it's a delivery you should check. But... the spirit of the game, and to see things moving forward, it's never an option for any coach or any player to come on to the field," Jayawardene said on The ICC Review.
"We are given an opportunity during the strategic time-out to come out in IPL, and that should be the only time the coaches or anyone else should be allowed. Probably, the umpires did get it wrong, but the rules say that you can't go to the third umpire or check on those things."
When asked about his view regarding the incident, Jayawardene stated, "It is disappointing to see that - you are stopping the game, and people are coming on to the field," he said. "But I honestly believe it was just the emotions carrying away. It was just the last over, a couple of sixes were hit and there was probably an opportunity [for Capitals to chase down the target]."
