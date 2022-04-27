IPL 2022 | Kane Williamson is now getting more into the act as SRH captain, feels Ravi Shastri

Today at 11:07 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad after losing the first two games of IPL 2022 has come back strongly and gone on to win every game that they have played so far. Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri feels that SRH has improved a lot in the course of the tournament and can win the title this season.
The IPL 2022 has seen some surprising performances this season, newcomers Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans have been very impressive in the tournament so far. Both teams have won games in convincing fashion and look set to make it to the playoffs this year. Sunrisers Hyderabad has also done well in the tournament after having faced defeat in their first two matches. The other team that is also on a roll is Rajasthan Royals as they are at the top of the points table with six wins under their belt.
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri shared his thoughts about the tournament this year. He is of the opinion that Sunrisers Hyderabad has improved the most in the tournament this year. “The team that for me has made the biggest strides in the last week or so has been the Sunrisers. Especially with the attack they have, Kane (Williamson) is now getting more into the act as a captain. He seems a lot more confident with the resources he has and the batting around him. That allows him to take his time and play the way he wants,” Ravi Shastri said on ESPNCricinfo.
The former India cricketer also feels that Rajasthan Royals could win the title as they are in good form and could do it for the late Shane Warne as well. “I said at the start that a new team will win it. All three are in the hunt, Lucknow, Gujarat and RCB. So take them into the playoffs and then you can add Rajasthan Royals, who are playing some of the best cricket in the last four or five years. And if you want to be superstitious, you want to go with a trend, it's the year of Warnie. He won it the first time around for Rajasthan, could this be the year where they are playing for him and everything is going their way,” he said.
