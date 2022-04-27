IPL 2022 | I loved how Ricky Ponting motivated me, says Kuldeep Yadav

The leg-spinner praised the Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting and credited him as the reason behind his performances this year. The Indian spinner talked about how Ponting told him that he should play all 14 matches this year. "When you get the freedom, and the chance to express yourself, you enjoy things. I remember, it was my first practice session and I had a chat with Ricky. The way he motivated me, I loved every part of it. I was coming from a different team and hadn't played IPL in the last 2 years", Kuldeep Yadav said while speaking on a podcast of the Delhi Capitals.