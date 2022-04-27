IPL 2022 | I loved how Ricky Ponting motivated me, says Kuldeep Yadav

Today at 3:03 PM
Kuldeep Yadav is having a really good IPL 2022 after having not played much for the last two seasons when he was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders. The spinner revealed how Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting motivated him and told Kuldeep that he wants him to play all 14 games this season.
Kuldeep Yadav is having a great time in IPL 2022 as he looks much more confident with the Delhi Capitals squad. The left-arm-spinner is bowling consistently well and has 13 wickets from the 7 matches that he has played. This season is a big turnaround for the spinner as he did not get to play a single game in IPL 2021 for the Kolkata Knight Riders even on pitches where teams were playing three spinners.
The leg-spinner praised the Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting and credited him as the reason behind his performances this year. The Indian spinner talked about how Ponting told him that he should play all 14 matches this year. "When you get the freedom, and the chance to express yourself, you enjoy things. I remember, it was my first practice session and I had a chat with Ricky. The way he motivated me, I loved every part of it. I was coming from a different team and hadn't played IPL in the last 2 years", Kuldeep Yadav said while speaking on a podcast of the Delhi Capitals.
"Ricky told me 'You are bowling well. I want you to play all 14 games. That is my approach. Don't worry about anything. If you need something, we are here to help'".
Kuldeep is of the opinion that when you have the backing of the coach and team management, it gives you a lot of confidence.
"When your coach backs you like this, it motivates you. He has confidence in you and hence your performance will surely come. When you start enjoying the company, you get a sense of happiness. When you are free mentally, the performances start coming out gradually", he further added.
