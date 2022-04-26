IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, two sides that boast of having express fast bowlers, will take on each other on Wednesday (April 27) in Match 40 of IPL 2022. Both sides are in impressive form in the ongoing edition and are coming to this fixture after winning their respective encounters.

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has crossed the halfway mark. Gujarat Titans (GT), one of the two debutant franchises, could not have asked for a better possible start. The reign under Hardik Pandya was arguably the biggest surprise ahead of the season, and it has been remarkable so far, leading them to win five out of six matches. He missed the game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) due to a niggle, but a David Miller special ensured their winning in that one as well.

The GT’s next challenge is against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who have been equally impressive this season under Kane Williamson. The presence of Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran in the middle order has yielded rich dividends so far, and the quartet pace attack, comprising Urman Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, and Marco Jansen has been their biggest strength. In fact, it triggered to skittle Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) out for just 68.

With both sides equally strong on paper, the contest should be a fascinating one for the viewers.

Form Guide

The GT are on the back of three successive wins, against KKR, CSK, and RR. The SRH, on the other hand, are coming to this fixture after winning their last five encounters.

Head to Head

The two sides met in Match 21 of IPL 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. The SRH won by eight wickets there, by chasing down 163 in 19.1 overs with eight wickets to spare.

Predicted XIs

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Best betting tip

Hardik is averaging 73.75 in IPL 2022 while maintaining a strike rate of 136.57. He has 295 runs in six innings, and will be looking to improve his numbers even more. He seems to have got his form back this year. So, our suggestion would be to keep believing in the GT skipper.

Match Prediction

This is seriously a tough one to predict. Still, we will be backing the GT in this contest to end the SRH’s five-match winning streak.

Match Info

Match - Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022 Match 40

Date - April 27, 2022.

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.