IPL 2022, GT vs SRH | Twitterati goes mad after Umran Malik’s copies Dale Steyn celebration following his maiden five-for

Umran Malik was all over Gujrat Titans batters during their Indian Premier League 2022 fixture at Wankhede Stadium. He returned excellent figures of 4-0-25-5, of which four of them were bowled. They were Shubman Gill, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, and Abhinav Manohar. Hardik Pandya, who was undone by his pace and bounce, was Umran's other dismissal.