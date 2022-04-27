sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, GT vs SRH | Twitterati goes mad after Umran Malik’s copies Dale Steyn celebration following his maiden five-for

    Umran Malik’s copies Dale Steyn celebration following his maiden five-for

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:27 PM

    Umran Malik duplicated the celebration of Dale Steyn, who has been working as bowling coach of SRH in the ongoing IPL 2022. Malik brought out the vintage Steyn celebration of pumping with hands downwards after completing his maiden five-wicket haul against GT on Wednesday at Wankhede Stadium.

    Umran Malik was all over Gujrat Titans batters during their Indian Premier League 2022 fixture at Wankhede Stadium. He returned excellent figures of 4-0-25-5, of which four of them were bowled. They were Shubman Gill, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, and Abhinav Manohar. Hardik Pandya, who was undone by his pace and bounce, was Umran's other dismissal.

    Few days ago, SRH bowling coach Dale Steyn called Umran as his 'inspiration' on social media. He enjoys every Umran's wickets from the dugout, and Umran, after completing the remarkable feat, brought out the vintage Steyn celebration, who used to pump with his hands downwards each time after picking up wickets during his playing days.

    Here's how twitterati reacted after the celebration. 

    Like teacher, Like student🔥

    Fast & furious in IPL goin' on🔥

    You can't dislike both!

    Sheer carnage by young lad!

    Hahaha!

    Fans are waiting to seem him in Indian jersey soon!

    Ripped everyone!

    Yes he will!🔥

    No less than Steyn!

    Yupe!🔥🔥

