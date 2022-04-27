IPL 2022, GT vs SRH | Twitterati goes berserk after Rashid Khan punishes his ex franchise with last-ball six

In response, GT got off to a decent start, couresy of a 69-run opening-stand between Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill. But SRH came back in the game largely duo a stupendous Umran Malik spell. The SRH speedster snared five wickets for 25, but in the end, it all went in vain. Rashid and Rahul Tewatia were the architectors of the heartbreak. The duo smacked four sixes off the final over, bowled by Marco Jansen, of which three was hit by Rashid alone. GT needed three off the final ball and they got the job done with five wickets to spare.