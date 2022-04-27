IPL 2022, GT vs SRH | Twitterati goes berserk after Rashid Khan punishes his ex franchise with last-ball six

Yesterday at 11:48 PM
Rashid Khan had an average outing against his former franchise SRH on Wednesday, but he roared back with an astounding performance with the bat, including a six off the last ball that gave GT a nail-biting five-wicket win at Wankhede Stadium. GT, after being set 196, scored 22 off the last over.
Gujarat Titans vice-captain Rashid Khan leaked 45 runs off his four overs against his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium. SRH, after Hardik Pandya won the toss and asked them to bat, piled 195/6, thanks to Abhishek Sharma's 42-ball 65 and Shashank Singh's unbeaten six-ball 25. Aiden Markram chipped in with handy contributions as well, scoring 56 off 40 balls. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the GT bowlers, returning 3-39.
In response, GT got off to a decent start, couresy of a 69-run opening-stand between Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill. But SRH came back in the game largely duo a stupendous Umran Malik spell. The SRH speedster snared five wickets for 25, but in the end, it all went in vain. Rashid and Rahul Tewatia were the architectors of the heartbreak. The duo smacked four sixes off the final over, bowled by Marco Jansen, of which three was hit by Rashid alone. GT needed three off the final ball and they got the job done with five wickets to spare.
Never before ever after!
April 27, 2022
Rashid Khan just stole the show!
Every player Smashing their own former franchisee— Mohd Altamash (@_ErAltamash) April 27, 2022
Now it's for #RashidKhan
I love his shot when he hit mini helicopter just amazing
True!
Fans of both the teams during the last over be like.#GTvSRH #IPL2022 #rashidkhan pic.twitter.com/p25EUg2GQv— Membooda (@memebooda) April 27, 2022
Great shots in the end! What a finish👏
Rashid khan what a player👏👏#RashidKhan #GujaratTitans #UmranMalik pic.twitter.com/SQsBaBd6Se— SM (@dickjorsey) April 27, 2022
Hahahaha! Faizal Khan🤣
More suitable would be this— Ali (@Purana_Lucknow) April 27, 2022
Rashid rn pic.twitter.com/2Se34I5tET
Rashid Khan's god mode made him react!🤣
Never seen The great Muralidharan in such mood 🤣— କଳିଙ୍ଗୱିକିଜ୍ଞାନ/kalingawickygyan🇮🇳 (@Wick_gyan) April 27, 2022
It's intense there https://t.co/tfeT96fMQw
Jansen might leave from spectators exit door!🤣
Thala Mutthiah Muralidharan😡 to Jensen in hotel : #SRHvsGT pic.twitter.com/8YT2xB1THX— A.J. (@beingabhi2712) April 27, 2022
ROLF!🤣🤣🤣
Muralidharan To Jansen#SRHvsGT pic.twitter.com/sPPHJlCZyy— CSk மார்லே (@Yuvan____) April 27, 2022
Yes he lost his cool!
Never have seen Muralidharan that angry. Jansen's over really made him go nuts— BMX broh (@CafeKashayam) April 27, 2022
Highlight of the night🤣
Plus that Muralidharan reaction😂— Spider Pant (@noicegarry) April 27, 2022
