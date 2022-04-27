sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, GT vs SRH | Twitterati goes berserk after Rashid Khan punishes his ex franchise with last-ball six

    Rashid Khan punishes his ex franchise with last-ball six.

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:48 PM

    Rashid Khan had an average outing against his former franchise SRH on Wednesday, but he roared back with an astounding performance with the bat, including a six off the last ball that gave GT a nail-biting five-wicket win at Wankhede Stadium. GT, after being set 196, scored 22 off the last over.

    Gujarat Titans vice-captain Rashid Khan leaked 45 runs off his four overs against his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium. SRH, after Hardik Pandya won the toss and asked them to bat, piled 195/6, thanks to Abhishek Sharma's 42-ball 65 and Shashank Singh's unbeaten six-ball 25. Aiden Markram  chipped in with handy contributions as well, scoring 56 off 40 balls. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the GT bowlers, returning 3-39.

    In response, GT got off to a decent start, couresy of a 69-run opening-stand between Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill. But SRH came back in the game largely duo a stupendous Umran Malik spell. The SRH speedster snared five wickets for 25, but in the end, it all went in vain. Rashid and Rahul Tewatia were the architectors of the heartbreak. The duo smacked four sixes off the final over, bowled by Marco Jansen, of which three was hit by Rashid alone. GT needed three off the final ball and they got the job done with five wickets to spare.

