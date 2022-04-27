IPL 2022, GT vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Rashid Khan’s terrible misjudgment on boundary line gives Aiden Markram lifeline

Today at 9:24 PM
Rashid Khan had one of the worst outings with the ball during GT's IPL 2022 fixture against SRH on Wednesday, and it went bad to worst when he did a terrible misjudgment at deep mid-wicket to give a well-set Aiden Markram a lifeline. Markram was batting on 45 off 34 balls before the incident.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were in control against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday (April 27) in Match 40 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. They raced to 145/3 at the end of 16 overs after Hardik Pandya won the toss and asked them to bat. Aiden Markram was well-set at the crease, batting on 44 off 33 balls, alongside Nicholas Pooran.
Rashid Khan, the GT vice-captain, had an ordinary outing against the SRH with the ball. He was largely dominated by Abhishek Sharma, who departed after scoring 65 off 42 balls. Rashid conceded 45 off his four overs, and did not have any success.
The evening for Rashid went bad to worse in the 17th over. Mohammed Shami, who had three wickets already, came into the attack to complete his quota. Markram went to clear the fourth ball, which was banged in short length, over deep mid-wicket. But he did not get the timing right. It was supposed to be an easy catch for Rashid, who was well placed there. But the Afghanistani leg-spinner charged in from the boundary line, and a total misjudgement gave away a six. Markram, with the lifeline, completed his fifty.
