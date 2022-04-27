IPL 2022, GT vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Rashid Khan’s terrible misjudgment on boundary line gives Aiden Markram lifeline

The evening for Rashid went bad to worse in the 17th over. Mohammed Shami, who had three wickets already, came into the attack to complete his quota. Markram went to clear the fourth ball, which was banged in short length, over deep mid-wicket. But he did not get the timing right. It was supposed to be an easy catch for Rashid, who was well placed there. But the Afghanistani leg-spinner charged in from the boundary line, and a total misjudgement gave away a six. Markram, with the lifeline, completed his fifty.