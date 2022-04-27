sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, GT vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Hardik Pandya gives a cheeky reply to Umran Malik

    Umran Malik celebrates Hardik Pandya wicket.

    IPL 2022, GT vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Hardik Pandya gives a cheeky reply to Umran Malik

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:09 PM

    GT skipper Hardik Pandya was hit on his shoulders immediately after walking in the middle at No. 3 against SRH on Wednesday, but the former gave a perfect reply by smashing the next ball for four runs. However, Umran had the last laugh in the next over, as he bamboozled Hardik with pace and bounce.

    Match 40 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) was hung in balance at the end of nine overs during GT's chase, where they were set a challenging target of 196. The Hardik Pandya-led side were 67/0 in 7.3 overs before Umran Malik castled Shubman Gill to give the breakthrough wicket. Hardik walked into bat at No. 3, and Umran welcomed with a 145.4kph bouncer. It hit Hardik's shoulders. The physio came out to check, but Hardik asked him to go back.

    Then, Hardik gave a fitting reply to Umran by punching him trhough mid-off for four. It was short of a length delivery and Pandya read it well before driving towards mid-off, where no one was placed.

    However, Umran had the last laugh by dismissing Hardik in his next over. Hardik was surprsied by Umran's pace and bounce and fell for 10 off six balls.

