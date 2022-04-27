IPL 2022, GT vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Hardik Pandya gives a cheeky reply to Umran Malik

Match 40 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) was hung in balance at the end of nine overs during GT's chase, where they were set a challenging target of 196. The Hardik Pandya-led side were 67/0 in 7.3 overs before Umran Malik castled Shubman Gill to give the breakthrough wicket. Hardik walked into bat at No. 3, and Umran welcomed with a 145.4kph bouncer. It hit Hardik's shoulders. The physio came out to check, but Hardik asked him to go back.