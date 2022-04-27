IPL 2022, GT vs SRH | Twitter erupts to Umran Malik’s venomous pace rattles Shubman Gill

SRH skipper Kane Willamson brought Umran Malik into the attack in the eighth over. Umran has been superb so far in the ongoing IPL 2022 with sheer pace. He again impressed immidiately, and started bowling over 140 kph+ rapidly. The fourth ball clocked 144 kph, and it pitched at the good length. Gill made room to play it over cover region, but got beaten by the pace. The ball rattled the off stump, and Gill's stay ended after scoring 22 off 24 balls. GT, after Gill's departure, was reduced to 73/1 at the end of eight overs.