    IPL 2022, GT vs SRH | Twitter erupts to Umran Malik’s venomous pace rattles Shubman Gill

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:39 PM

    Umran Malik has been bowling with extreme pace in the ongoing IPL 2022, and he impressed again by dismissing Shubman Gill during SRH's contest against GT on Wednesday (April 27). It was a 144 kph length ball by Umran and Gill wanted to make some room to play over offside before it hit the off-stump.

    Gujarat Titans (GT) got off to a decent start after coming to chase a challenging target of 196 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) contest on Wednesday (April 27), taking place at Wankhede Stadium. They were 68/0 at the end of seven overs, with Wriddhiman Saha batting on 41 off 20 balls, alongside Shubman Gill, who was on a run-a-ball 22.

    SRH skipper Kane Willamson brought Umran Malik into the attack in the eighth over. Umran has been superb so far in the ongoing IPL 2022 with sheer pace. He again impressed immidiately, and started bowling over 140 kph+ rapidly. The fourth ball clocked 144 kph, and it pitched at the good length. Gill made room to play it over cover region, but got beaten by the pace. The ball rattled the off stump, and Gill's stay ended after scoring 22 off 24 balls. GT, after Gill's departure, was reduced to 73/1 at the end of eight overs.

