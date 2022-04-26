Reports | Mehidy Hasan to miss Bangladesh’s first Test versus Sri Lanka

As per Cricbuzz, Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan will miss their first of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting from May 15 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Mehidy is currently recovering from a finger injury and is set to be replaced by Nayeem Hasan in the squad.

According to the latest report filed by Cricbuzz, Bangladesh’s off-spinner Mehidy Hasan is suffering from a finger injury and will miss their first of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, beginning from May 15 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. He will be replaced by Nayeem Hasan in the squad. Mehidy, moreover, is doubtful for the second Test match as well, scheduled to begin on May 23 in Dhaka.

Habibul Bashar, a member of the national selection panel, confirmed Mehidy’s injury to Cricbuzz. “He (Mehidy) is definitely ruled out from the opening Test due to a hairline injury while he is also doubtful for the second Test," Bashar was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, Nayeem Hasan, Mehidy’s replacement, has played seven Tests for Bangladesh so far, taking 25 wickets.

However, the hosts will be bolstered with the return of Shakib Al Hasan, who was named to the squad. Shakib missed the two-Test series against South Africa due to personal reasons.

ICYMI, Bangladesh have announced their squad for the first Test against Sri Lanka next month 📅



More 👉 https://t.co/Fz810HSj5g#WTC23 pic.twitter.com/DnosYUpdAD — ICC (@ICC) April 24, 2022

The two-match series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played under the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. Sri Lanka are currently placed fifth on the points table, with a point percentage of 50%. Bangladesh, on the other hand, languish a spot above the bottom at eighth, with 16.66% points.