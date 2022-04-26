Reports | CSK’s Moeen Ali to miss next few games due to ankle injury

Today at 3:22 PM
According to a report filed by ESPNCricinfo, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star all-rounder Moeen Ali injured his ankle during a training session on Saturday. The Ravindra Jadeja-led side is still waiting for scan results, and as a consequence, Moeen is expected to miss at least their next few games.
CSK, the defending champions, are scheduled to play two matches this week. They played against Punjab Kings on Monday (April 25), which they lost by 11 runs at Wankhede Stadium, and will be playing on May 1 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Moeen last represented the CSK on April 17, when the CSK suffered a hard-fought three-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans.
Though Moeen had been struggling in IPL 2022 before picking up the injury. He arrived late this year due to visa concerns, and then in the five matches he has played, he has scored 87 runs at an average of 17.40. Even with the ball, he has bowled eight wicketless overs.
The CSK have been dealt with injury concerns in IPL 2022 with Deepak Chahar and Adam Milne both ruled out of the entire season. They are currently sit at ninth on the points table, with two wins and six defeats.
