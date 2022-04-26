IPL 2022 | We are running out of adjectives and superlatives for Jos Buttler, says Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen has backed Jos Buttler to continue his stupendous show in the Indian Premier League 2022 as he is in ‘sublime’ form in the ongoing edition. Buttler has already hit three magnificent centuries for RR this season, against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals.

Jos Buttler is one of the premier contenders for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The 31-year-old Englishman, who is representing Rajasthan Royals (RR), has already aggregated 491 runs in seven matches this season at a strike rate of 161.51. He has also brought up three hundreds, against Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

The cricketer-turned-commentator Kevin Pietersen was in awe of Jos Buttler after the latter’s latest hundred against the DC, saying he is “running out of adjectives and superlatives” for his countrymate.

“We are running out of adjectives and superlatives. The IPL is made incredible by the innings like these. The spectators love this, we love this, everybody in the studio loved this. I mean some of the shots he played you can’t buy them. You can’t practice that (because) no one sells it,” Pietersen said on ‘Star Sports’.

“You either have it or you don’t. He’s such a fine talent and in such a sublime form. When he starts to strike like that sometimes you’ve just got to say you know what, this guy is so good. He took his time and capitalised.”

Buttler smashed nine sixes and as many fours in his magnificent 116 from 65 balls against the DC to take the RR to 222/2 at the end of the innings. In reply, the DC closed on 207/8 after a controversial call for a hip-high full toss created a lot of drama in the final over.

Further, Pietersen backed Buttler to continue his stupendous form with the bat.

“Jos did an unbelievable job against Delhi Capitals (in the previous game). I am sure he’ll continue to do so because when you’re in this kind of form in the tournament, you’ll just bat and bat and bat, especially when the wickets are this good. So, I don’t expect him to change the way he plays,” he added.

The RR will next meet Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday (April 26) at MCA Stadium, Pune.