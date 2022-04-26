IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Riyan Parag's remarkable show helps RR beat RCB by 29 runs

Yesterday at 11:36 PM
Riyan Parag's excellent 56 not out off 31 balls, coupled with four magnificent catches, propelled Rajasthan Royals to a 29-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 39 of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium. The RR, after posting 144/8 on the board, skittled out the RCB for 115 in 19.3 overs.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 29 runs in Match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday (April 26) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. They managed to post 144/8 after Faf du Plessis won the toss and asked them to bat, and then bowled out the RCB for 115 in 19.3 overs. Kuldeep Sen did the most damage for the RR, returning 4-20, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Prasidh Krishna shared five wickets between them. For the RCB, du Plessis top-scored with 23 off 21 balls.
Earlier in the match, the RR rode on Riyan Parag's unbeaten 31-ball 56, laced with four sixes and three fours, to post a challenging total on the board. Sanju Samson scored 27 off 21 balls, while the others could not even cross 16. For the RCB, Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowler, returning excellent figures of 4-1-19-2. Wanindu Hasaranga and Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets apiece, but in the end, they were not good enough.
