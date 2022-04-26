IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Riyan Parag's remarkable show helps RR beat RCB by 29 runs

Earlier in the match, the RR rode on Riyan Parag's unbeaten 31-ball 56, laced with four sixes and three fours, to post a challenging total on the board. Sanju Samson scored 27 off 21 balls, while the others could not even cross 16. For the RCB, Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowler, returning excellent figures of 4-1-19-2. Wanindu Hasaranga and Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets apiece, but in the end, they were not good enough.