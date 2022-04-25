IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Today at 12:00 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in Match No. 39 of the IPL 2022 at MCA Stadium, Pune on April 26. RCB are coming into the contest on the back of an embarrassing nine-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad while RR won against Delhi Capitals by 15 runs.
Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Rajasthan Royals with an aim to take their points tally to 12. Both of the teams will be searching for their sixth win and so an exciting contest is on the cards.
RCB suffered a nine-wicket loss at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game. RCB were bundled out on a very low total of 68 in the first innings and it was an easy chase for SRH. The opposition chased down the target with ease winning by nine wickets. Virat Kohli’s form is the biggest concern for the team currently. Also Faf Du Plessis hasn’t been very consistent this season. The form of batting order looks to be the key issue for RCB to solve in upcoming games.
RR won against Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in their last game courtesy of a century from Jos Buttler. RR posted a mammoth total of 222/2 and restricted the opponents on 207/8. Jos Buttler is in form and everything seems to be clicking at the moment for RR. They are playing some quality cricket in the tournament and are challenging other teams for the tite strongly.
Form Guide
RCB have won three games out of the last five they played. The team lost their latest match but are a strong unit and have capability to make a comeback. RR RR have also won three of their last five but they have won the last two matches and will be brimming with confidence
Head to Head
RCB have won 13 matches against RR while Rajasthan have been the winner on 10 occasions.
Predicted XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal
Best Betting Tip
Jos Buttler has been in terrific form this season. He has scored 491 runs from seven matches at 81.83 including three centuries and a impressive strike rate of 161.51.
Match Prediction
RR are looking a strong unit with the team composition they have. Also they are coming into the match with winning momentum on their side. So, RR are the favourites to win the match.
Match Info
Match - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals , IPL 2022 Match 39
Date - April 26, 2022.
Time - 7:30 PM IST
Venue - MCA Stadium, Pune.
