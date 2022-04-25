IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

RCB suffered a nine-wicket loss at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game. RCB were bundled out on a very low total of 68 in the first innings and it was an easy chase for SRH. The opposition chased down the target with ease winning by nine wickets. Virat Kohli’s form is the biggest concern for the team currently. Also Faf Du Plessis hasn’t been very consistent this season. The form of batting order looks to be the key issue for RCB to solve in upcoming games.