sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, RCB vs RR | Twitter reacts to friendly banter between Virat Kohli and Trent Boult ends with a dazzling catch

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Friendly banter between Virat Kohli and Trent Boult follows with a dazzling catch.

    IPL

    IPL 2022, RCB vs RR | Twitter reacts to friendly banter between Virat Kohli and Trent Boult ends with a dazzling catch

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 9:25 PM

    Virat Kohli and Trent Boult were involved in friendly banter during RR's innings against RCB on Tuesday (April 26) at Wankhede Stadium. However, Kohli, soon after the incident, took an outstanding diving catch at short mid-wicket, bowled by Harshal Patel, to end Boult's short stay in the middle.

    Rajasthan Royals (RR) struggled to get going throughout their innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 fixture on Tuesday (April 26) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. They were left reeling at 110/6 at the end of 17 overs, with Riyan Parag batting on 24 off 19 balls alongside Trent Boult.

    The 16th over was bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga, who returned excellent figures of 4-0-23-2. Boult pushed the last ball of that over towards the deep mid-wicket, where Virat Kohli was standing. Kohli seemed to be in a good mood after a disciplined RCB bowling performance, and jokingly aimed to throw at the striker's end to get some attention from Boult. The Kiwi chuckled after watching Virat do that, and the friendly banter ended.

    Then, in the 18th over, Harshal Patel bowled a length ball angled in to begin his second spell. Boult tried to play past short mid-wicket, where Kohli was standing, but the Indian stalwart made no mistake, and claimed an excellent diving catch to his left to end Boult's stay for five off seven balls.

    Cricket is fun this way! :D

    Absolute stunner!

    Yeah! 

    Early to judge!

    Just Virat Kohli things!

    Super catch from superman!

    Hahaha!

    Okay let's see!

    Lol!

    Yuzi bhai is an emotion! xD xD

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down