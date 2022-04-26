IPL 2022, RCB vs RR | Twitter reacts to friendly banter between Virat Kohli and Trent Boult ends with a dazzling catch

The 16th over was bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga, who returned excellent figures of 4-0-23-2. Boult pushed the last ball of that over towards the deep mid-wicket, where Virat Kohli was standing. Kohli seemed to be in a good mood after a disciplined RCB bowling performance, and jokingly aimed to throw at the striker's end to get some attention from Boult. The Kiwi chuckled after watching Virat do that, and the friendly banter ended.