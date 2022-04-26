IPL 2022, RCB vs RR | Twitter reacts to friendly banter between Virat Kohli and Trent Boult ends with a dazzling catch

Yesterday at 9:25 PM
Virat Kohli and Trent Boult were involved in friendly banter during RR's innings against RCB on Tuesday (April 26) at Wankhede Stadium. However, Kohli, soon after the incident, took an outstanding diving catch at short mid-wicket, bowled by Harshal Patel, to end Boult's short stay in the middle.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) struggled to get going throughout their innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 fixture on Tuesday (April 26) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. They were left reeling at 110/6 at the end of 17 overs, with Riyan Parag batting on 24 off 19 balls alongside Trent Boult.
The 16th over was bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga, who returned excellent figures of 4-0-23-2. Boult pushed the last ball of that over towards the deep mid-wicket, where Virat Kohli was standing. Kohli seemed to be in a good mood after a disciplined RCB bowling performance, and jokingly aimed to throw at the striker's end to get some attention from Boult. The Kiwi chuckled after watching Virat do that, and the friendly banter ended.
Then, in the 18th over, Harshal Patel bowled a length ball angled in to begin his second spell. Boult tried to play past short mid-wicket, where Kohli was standing, but the Indian stalwart made no mistake, and claimed an excellent diving catch to his left to end Boult's stay for five off seven balls.
Cricket is fun this way! :D
April 26, 2022
Absolute stunner!
April 26, 2022
Yeah!
Virat dropped a similar catch of boult of his first ball.— Mr. laZy (@ShaikZiaullah) April 26, 2022
And took this blinder to dismiss boult .
This is that virat kohli who never repeat the same mistake....
Hope he does same with the bat too✊#ViratKohli𓃵 #IPL2022 #Rcb pic.twitter.com/i1wPo3lfE5
Early to judge!
So Boult taking virat wicket— Shashi 18 (@Shashidhar345) April 26, 2022
Just Virat Kohli things!
What a catch Virat.. Outstanding man.. Hasrhal gets boult!🔥#RCBvsRR— Rahul Chowdhury (@rahulera18) April 26, 2022
Super catch from superman!
@cricketArnav Virat, what a catch to get Boult! 🥳🥳🔥🔥— Anand Unnithan (@UnnithanAnand) April 26, 2022
Hahaha!
On boult shout NO RUN 😀— Prashant (@VIRAT_OURKING) April 26, 2022
Okay let's see!
Boult will take VIRAT wicket today.— V!n•d_79 (@Vinod_Kumar_30) April 26, 2022
Early prediction@rajasthanroyals @RCBTweets #RCBvsRR #IPL2022 #Virat
Lol!
Boult to virat and he is gone ajj yeh na ho jay 😣😣— Manjyot Wadhwa (@Manjyot68915803) April 26, 2022
Yuzi bhai is an emotion! xD xD
Yuzi should bat ahead of Boult, those straight drives should be enough to show his caliber. #chahal #RCBvsRR #IPL2022 #CricketTwitter— Prison Mike (@AbhinavBatra20) April 26, 2022
