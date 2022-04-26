IPL 2022, RCB vs RR | Twitter reacts to Dinesh Karthik’s dramatic run-out by Yuzvendra Chahal

But the next over saw a complete miscommunication between the two RCB batters. Shahbaz danced down the track and wanted to push Yuzvendra Chahal towards mid-on. Karthik responded, but Shahbaz decided not to complete the run. It all came too late as Karthik was halfway down the pitch at that point. Prasidh Krishna, who was at short mid-wicket, throwed straight to Chahal to complete the run-out, but the leg-spinner failed to collect the ball. Eventually, he picked up the ball, but Karthik did not see his fumble and gave up.