IPL 2022, RCB vs RR | Twitter reacts to Dinesh Karthik’s dramatic run-out by Yuzvendra Chahal

Dinesh Karthik has been in stupendous form in the IPL 2022 for RCB, but his stay ended in a dramatic way on Tuesday against RR. Karthik was halfway down the pitch when Shahbaz Ahmed declined to take a single, and Yuzvendra Chahal made a mess of a simple throw before eventually completing a run-out.
The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday (April 26) was in balance at the end of the 12th over during the RCB's chase. The Faf du Plessis-led side, after being set 145, was on 67/5, with Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed -- two of their in-form batters of this season -- still at the crease.
But the next over saw a complete miscommunication between the two RCB batters. Shahbaz danced down the track and wanted to push Yuzvendra Chahal towards mid-on. Karthik responded, but Shahbaz decided not to complete the run. It all came too late as Karthik was halfway down the pitch at that point. Prasidh Krishna, who was at short mid-wicket, throwed straight to Chahal to complete the run-out, but the leg-spinner failed to collect the ball. Eventually, he picked up the ball, but Karthik did not see his fumble and gave up.
