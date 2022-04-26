IPL 2022, RCB vs RR | Twitter reacts to Mohammed Siraj's animated celebration after dismissing R Ashwin

Yesterday at 8:15 PM
Mohammed Siraj is known for his aggressive nature on the fields, apart from his fierce pace bowling, and he was seen in a similar fashion against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday at Wankhede Stadium. The fast bowler leaped in joy after dismissing Ravichandran Ashwin, who was promoted to bat at No. 3.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) got off to a poor start against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. They were down to 33/3 at the end of five overs, with three top-order batters, including the in-form Jos Buttler, returning to the pavilion.
The RR made a surprise promotion to bring Ravichandran Ashwin up the order at No. 3 after Devdutt Padikkal's departure. Ashwin started brilliantly, hitting two back-to-back fours off the opening two deliveries by Mohammed Siraj. In the following over of Siraj, the RR all-rounder did the same as well, clubbing Siraj two fours in successive balls before the latter had the last laugh with the last ball of the fourth over.
It was short and just outside off stump, and Ashwin went to pull that. But it did not get the timing right, and the ball was lobbed straight up in the air. Siraj completed the catch off his own bowling and then celebrated the wicket by leaping in joy.
April 26, 2022
No mincing of words by Siraj while sending off Ashwin. #IPL2022#RCBvRR— SB Sagar (@SBSagar90) April 26, 2022
R. Ashwin: C & b siraj pic.twitter.com/jy9fqohGqQ— MAHIYANK™ (@Mahiyank_78) April 26, 2022
Virat to siraj bouncer daal na isko— k🚬 (@itsKabir16) April 26, 2022
😍😍.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_v0hra) April 26, 2022
Siraj And Kohli punching in air In delight after taking wickets of Ashwin. Talk about relevancy of this franchise 😂— Poudel Sagar (@Poudelsagar518) April 26, 2022
Siraj strikes again and gets Ashwin with a short ball.— 𝐑𝐁🕊 (@Rumispeak) April 26, 2022
Siraj that's just Ashwin pipe down— CHANDRU (@thestarlordeh) April 26, 2022
That aggression from Siraj after taking Ashwin's wicket. 🔥#RCBvsRR— Praaaaaa (@squarre_cut) April 26, 2022
Siraj thinks we can't see him? Wtf are u celebrating for u got smoked by Ravichandran Ashwin 😭— 🦉 (@FAKEJODl) April 26, 2022
