    IPL 2022, RCB vs RR | Twitter reacts to Mohammed Siraj's animated celebration after dismissing R Ashwin

    Mohammed Siraj leapt in joy after dismissing R Ashwin.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 8:15 PM

    Mohammed Siraj is known for his aggressive nature on the fields, apart from his fierce pace bowling, and he was seen in a similar fashion against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday at Wankhede Stadium. The fast bowler leaped in joy after dismissing Ravichandran Ashwin, who was promoted to bat at No. 3.

    Rajasthan Royals (RR) got off to a poor start against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. They were down to 33/3 at the end of five overs, with three top-order batters, including the in-form Jos Buttler, returning to the pavilion.

    The RR made a surprise promotion to bring Ravichandran Ashwin up the order at No. 3 after Devdutt Padikkal's departure. Ashwin started brilliantly, hitting two back-to-back fours off the opening two deliveries by Mohammed Siraj. In the following over of Siraj, the RR all-rounder did the same as well, clubbing Siraj two fours in successive balls before the latter had the last laugh with the last ball of the fourth over.

    It was short and just outside off stump, and Ashwin went to pull that. But it did not get the timing right, and the ball was lobbed straight up in the air. Siraj completed the catch off his own bowling and then celebrated the wicket by leaping in joy.  

    Pumped up!

    Roaring Siraj bhai! xD xD

    Whatta comeback from Siraj!

    Homies know what to bowl!

    Yes! he did it♥️

    For Ashwin wicket! :P

    Lord Siraj in form!

    :|

    You gotta feel when you get smoked!

    Hahaha!

