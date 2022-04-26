IPL 2022, RCB vs RR | Twitter reacts to Mohammed Siraj's animated celebration after dismissing R Ashwin

The RR made a surprise promotion to bring Ravichandran Ashwin up the order at No. 3 after Devdutt Padikkal's departure. Ashwin started brilliantly, hitting two back-to-back fours off the opening two deliveries by Mohammed Siraj. In the following over of Siraj, the RR all-rounder did the same as well, clubbing Siraj two fours in successive balls before the latter had the last laugh with the last ball of the fourth over.