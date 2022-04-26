IPL 2022, RCB vs RR | Twitter erupts to Virat Kohli's jubilation after Jos Buttler’s wicket

Yesterday at 8:26 PM
Virat Kohli celebrates each of his team's bowlers' wickets like no other, and he was seen doing the same during RCB's IPL 2022 game against RR on Tuesday. Kohli went straight to Josh Hazlewood to congratulate him after the latter snared the prized wicket of Jos Buttler inside the powerplay.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) were on the back foot against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. After Faf du Plessis won the toss and asked the Sanju Samson-led side to bat, the RCB pace duo Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood picked up three wickets inside the powerplay, conceding just 43 runs.
The biggest wicket of all was of Jos Buttler's, who has been in the form of his life in the ongoing IPL 2022. Hazlewood got the better of him with the first ball of the fifth over when Buttler went to pull his short and outside off delivery. It was well ahead of Siraj, who was fielding at mid-on, but the bowler streched himself well to claim the catch.
Virat Kohli, as well as the every RCB players and the fans, were delighted after Buttler's disimissal. They all went to congratulate Hazlewood, who ended the over with a wicket-maiden.
April 26, 2022
Virat Kohli 's reaction just after Jos Buttler wicket, " Hold that Buttler baby" 🐥 pic.twitter.com/klvC6kVHNB— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) April 26, 2022
#RCBvsRRKL Rahul Watching Jos Buttler wicket!#RCBvsRR #JosButtler pic.twitter.com/pQ1PeBmcnF pic.twitter.com/MU0VWrPgHT— Vikram Thakur (@VikramT40523874) April 26, 2022
#ViratKohli𓃵 to hazzlewood after taking joss buttler wicket#RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/i1gavpnF4b— Urwashi_07 (@UGwalwanshi) April 26, 2022
KL Rahul Watching Jos Buttler wicket!#RCBvsRR #JosButtler pic.twitter.com/tmVtOjfebu— Mahi💛 (@SasteLog) April 26, 2022
Buttler kaa wicket agar aise celebrate kiya toh samaj mei aata hai, lekin ashwin kaa wicket?!😭😭— Aຮђu†oຮђ (@Im_Ashu2004) April 26, 2022
Jab bhi Buttler ke saath Ashwin batting karne aata hai, khudke saath buttler ka bhi wicket le kar jaata hai ye 😡🤬😭— Ayush Bansal (@ayush2052) April 26, 2022
reason is jos buttler`s wicket#RCBvsRR https://t.co/DvWPJCY39n— BINTARAS KISKU (@BintarasK) April 26, 2022
Josh Hazlewood gets the big wicket of Buttler! Rajasthan 3 down. This has been a perfect start for @RCBTweets !!!#RCBvsRR— Swapnadeep Biswas (@Swapnadeep2002) April 26, 2022
Hazlewood is a brilliant bowler. Absolutely sensational. He doesn’t bowl Yorkers. But his line & length is absolutely perfect. Gets BUTTLER out & bowls a wicket maiden.— Akhil (@Alfpha1128) April 26, 2022
