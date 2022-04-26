sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, RCB vs RR | Twitter erupts to Virat Kohli's jubilation after Jos Buttler’s wicket

    Virat Kohli was delighted after Jos Buttler’s wicket.

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 8:26 PM

    Virat Kohli celebrates each of his team's bowlers' wickets like no other, and he was seen doing the same during RCB's IPL 2022 game against RR on Tuesday. Kohli went straight to Josh Hazlewood to congratulate him after the latter snared the prized wicket of Jos Buttler inside the powerplay.

    Rajasthan Royals (RR) were on the back foot against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. After Faf du Plessis won the toss and asked the Sanju Samson-led side to bat, the RCB pace duo Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood picked up three wickets inside the powerplay, conceding just 43 runs.

    The biggest wicket of all was of Jos Buttler's, who has been in the form of his life in the ongoing IPL 2022. Hazlewood got the better of him with the first ball of the fifth over when Buttler went to pull his short and outside off delivery. It was well ahead of Siraj, who was fielding at mid-on, but the bowler streched himself well to claim the catch.

    Virat Kohli, as well as the every RCB players and the fans, were delighted after Buttler's disimissal. They all went to congratulate Hazlewood, who ended the over with a wicket-maiden.

    That's class from Hazzlewood!

    Yeah! Hold it tight baby!

    Lol!

    Hahaha! Baba xD xD

    True AF!

    Ashwin smacked 4 fours!😭

    Chahal? are you serious xD xD

    100% true

    Brilliant delivery!

    Perfect line and length!

