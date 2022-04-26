IPL 2022, RCB vs RR | Twitter erupts to Riyan Parag’s jig after Virat Kohli’s wicket

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) promoted Virat Kohli at the top against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday (April 26) with the aim to end their former skipper's lean patch in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The move did not work, as Kohli, after got lucky thrice in the opening over against Trent Boult, lost his wicket in the next over. The RCB were chasing a modest target of 145, and many would have believed it could be Kohli's night to get back to his form.