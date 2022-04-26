sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, RCB vs RR | Twitter erupts to Riyan Parag’s jig after Virat Kohli’s wicket

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Virat Kohli walked off with a wry smile against RR in IPL 2022.

    IPL

    IPL 2022, RCB vs RR | Twitter erupts to Riyan Parag’s jig after Virat Kohli’s wicket

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 10:00 PM

    Virat Kohli is probably having the worst IPL season this year, and his lean patch continued after he was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna on Tuesday (April 26) at Wankhede Stadium. Riyan Parag, who was at the backward point, completed the catch and then, did a jig to celebrate the stalwart's wicket.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) promoted Virat Kohli at the top against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday (April 26) with the aim to end their former skipper's lean patch in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The move did not work, as Kohli, after got lucky thrice in the opening over against Trent Boult, lost his wicket in the next over. The RCB were chasing a modest target of 145, and many would have believed it could be Kohli's night to get back to his form.

    Krishna bowled the fourth ball of his second over on the shortish length. Kohli went to pull that, but it only found the toe-end of his bat. The ball lobbed towards backward point, where Riyan Parag was standing. Parag then came in a few steps to complete the catch, and the former RCB captain fell for 9 off 10 balls. The RR player then did a small jig to celebrate the prized wicket, while Kohli walked off with a wry smile.

    Better luck again!

    Hahahaha!

    Crazy Parag!

    Let's hope he bounces back harder!

    Rolf!🤣🤣

    Sad phase!

    Not really!

    That's true Virat fan!

    Kohli scoring 1 run is an emotion these days!

    Nazar is for real!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down