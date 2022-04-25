IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK | Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh have been great for us, remarks Mayank Agarwal

Today at 12:00 AM
Mayank Agarwal, the Punjab Kings skipper, lauded their pace duo Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh after they played crucial roles for his side to defend 47 off the last four overs against Chennai Super Kings on Monday (April 25). The PBKS, after posting 187 for 4, restricted the CSK to 176 for 6.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) had a thumping nine-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, but they came back strongly against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday (April 25) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. They posted a challenging total of 187/4, thanks to an unbeaten 88 off 59 balls, and then restricted the CSK to 176/6. Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball, both going for less than six runs an over for three wickets.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, the PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal heaped praise on Rabada and Arshdeep, who played pivotal roles to help them defend 47 runs off the last four overs.
“Arsh bowled exceedingly well, he has bowled the tough overs, he has been great for us. Even Rabada bowled well, to get Ruturaj and get Rayudu at that stage. These two have been great for us,” Mayank told Deep Dasgupta at the post-match presentation.
Rabada, too, lauded Arshdeep for his impressive performance at the death in the ongoing IPL 2022. “He's a youngster coming in. He's got a lot of drive, a lot of ambition and he's got talent as well. And he's just a good bloke. So it's nice to have him around. I've always bowled at the death as well so I know I'm going to bowl at the death but Arsh has just been magnificent and been leading the way in that discipline,” Rabada said after the match.
Following the result, the PBKS moved up to sixth place on the points table, with four wins and four defeats. The CSK, on the other hand, remained ninth, with two wins and six defeats.
