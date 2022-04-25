Jasprit Bumrah has less threatening performances than Shaheen Afridi, opines ex Pakistan pacer Aqib Javed

Today at 3:55 PM
Aqib Javed has made a bold statement while comparing Shaheen Shah Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday, saying the Indian stalwart has less threatening performances than the Pakistani pacer across all formats so far. Javed feels that Shaheen’s career graph is on rising, while Bumrah is stable.
Aqib Javed, one of Pakistan’s 1992 World-Cup winning squad members, compared two of the world’s premier pacers at present – Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Javed, who was also a fast bowler, opined that Bumrah, despite being six years older than Shaheen, does not have more impactful performances than the Pakistani stalwart across all three formats.
Javed made the bold statement while speaking to Paktv.tv on Sunday (April 24). He opined that Bumrah’s career has been stable, while Shaheen is on the rise.
“The way Haris has bowled in the last few years, his average bowling speed is the fastest in the world. And the aggression he has, the way he runs, the batsman knows that the bowler is running towards him, but Bumrah's isn't that aggressive. And people enjoy these kinds of bowlers who have such body language,” Javed began the conversation at Paktv.tv.
“Shaheen's graph is on the rise, while Bumrah is stable. He has less threatening performances than Shaheen, whether it's in T20s, ODIs or in Tests. And the rise of Pakistan cricket largely has depended on performances from Shaheen, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan.”
Shaheen won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2021, having bagged 78 wickets in 36 internationals at an average of 22.20 last year. The 22-year-old was instrumental in Pakistan’s run to the T20 World Cup semi-final, where he took seven wickets in six matches, including the dismissals of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in the group-stage match against India.
Meanwhile, Bumrah, presently playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022, has played 256 international matches for India across formats, taking 303 wickets.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.