sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Shikhar Dhawan stars for PBKS against CSK in IPL 2022.

    IPL

    IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:38 PM

    Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs in Match 38 of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Shikhar Dhawan starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 88 runs off 59 balls, to help PBKS past the 185-run mark, which they defended successfully, courtesy of brilliant death bowling by PBKS.

    After suffering back-to-back defeeats in the previous two encounters, Punjab Kings (PBKS) got back their winning momentum with a 11-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They piled up 187/4 after Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and asked them to bat, and restricted the CSK to 176/6. Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada were the picks of the PBKS bowlers, both going for less than six runs an over. Ambati Rayudu batted aggresively, scoring 78 off 39 balls, but recieved little support from the other end. Ruturaj Gaikwad's 27-ball 30 was the next best score among his teammates.

    Earlier, the PBKS rode on Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 88 off 59 balls, laced with nine fours and two sixes, to post a challenging total. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Liam Livingstone chipped in with handy contributions as well, scoring 32-ball 42 and seven-ball 19 to make that happen. For the CSK, Dwayne Bravo and Maheesh Theekshana shared three wickets.

    MASK!

    PUNJAB WON!

    HE NEVER GIVES UP!

    HAHA!

    ALL OVER!

    DEATH OVERS!

    ARSDHEEP!

    BRILLIANT!

    APPRECIATION!

    MOM!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down