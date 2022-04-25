IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs

After suffering back-to-back defeeats in the previous two encounters, Punjab Kings (PBKS) got back their winning momentum with a 11-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They piled up 187/4 after Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and asked them to bat, and restricted the CSK to 176/6. Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada were the picks of the PBKS bowlers, both going for less than six runs an over. Ambati Rayudu batted aggresively, scoring 78 off 39 balls, but recieved little support from the other end. Ruturaj Gaikwad's 27-ball 30 was the next best score among his teammates.