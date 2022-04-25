IPL 2022 | Twitter reacts as Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs

Yesterday at 11:38 PM
Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs in Match 38 of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Shikhar Dhawan starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 88 runs off 59 balls, to help PBKS past the 185-run mark, which they defended successfully, courtesy of brilliant death bowling by PBKS.
After suffering back-to-back defeeats in the previous two encounters, Punjab Kings (PBKS) got back their winning momentum with a 11-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They piled up 187/4 after Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and asked them to bat, and restricted the CSK to 176/6. Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada were the picks of the PBKS bowlers, both going for less than six runs an over. Ambati Rayudu batted aggresively, scoring 78 off 39 balls, but recieved little support from the other end. Ruturaj Gaikwad's 27-ball 30 was the next best score among his teammates.
Earlier, the PBKS rode on Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 88 off 59 balls, laced with nine fours and two sixes, to post a challenging total. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Liam Livingstone chipped in with handy contributions as well, scoring 32-ball 42 and seven-ball 19 to make that happen. For the CSK, Dwayne Bravo and Maheesh Theekshana shared three wickets.
Arshdeep Singh is one of the best death overs bowler #CSKvPBKS— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) April 25, 2022
He never gives up does he? Every single time gives it his 100%.— Rtweets • 𝒮𝒮 (@magicaldiarie) April 25, 2022
Love you forever ❤️#CSKvPBKS #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/xdXcgnmTxC
From GPL to IPL, Arshdeep has come a long way❤️#CSKvPBKS pic.twitter.com/87403ihIBC— Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) April 25, 2022
All over for #CSK for this season. #CSKvPBKS #IPL2022— Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) April 25, 2022
#CSKvPBKS— Atul Tiwari (@iTiwariAtul) April 25, 2022
Dhoni was trying his best to hit shots.. Sadly got caught. It all went wrong when Rayudu got Out. He had to be there till the end.#PBKS though bowled well in the death Overs. #PBKSvsCSK #IPL2022
Arshdeep was phenomenal, amazing IQ and awareness. Elite qualities to possess— Tingus Pingis (@bent_copper) April 25, 2022
Absolutely Brilliant death bowling performance by #PBKS— PREETHIK 🏏 (@PreethikCric) April 25, 2022
Arshdeep is a superstar just is so consistent in death and always clear with his plans
Brilliant from Rabada with that game changing wicket of Rayudu
Finally Rishi the domestic legend proving his worth#IPL2022 #CSKvPBKS
Arshdeep appreciation tweet— Roshan (@rick_ka_pota) April 25, 2022
Arshdeep MOM 😔😤— Solitario 🙇🎭 (@crishenry_je) April 25, 2022
