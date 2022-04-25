IPL 2022 | This is a new and better version of Hardik Pandya, opines Irfan Pathan

Hardik Pandya’s all-round ability has been one of the most discussed points in IPL 2022. He has been bowling four overs for the team, batting in the middle order, and leading the side as well. The team has performed superbly in their debut season losing just one game so far and sitting at the top of the points table. There had been doubts about his bowling as he recovered from his injury just before the start of the season. Also, he has bowled on very few occasions after having surgery on his back.