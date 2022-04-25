IPL 2022 | This is a new and better version of Hardik Pandya, opines Irfan Pathan

Today at 10:04 AM
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has stated that Hardik Pandya has come up with a new and better version of himself considering his performance in IPL 2022. Pathan also added that Pandya is the most suitable option to bat at No. 4 for Gujarat Titans as well as the Indian national team.
Hardik Pandya’s all-round ability has been one of the most discussed points in IPL 2022. He has been bowling four overs for the team, batting in the middle order, and leading the side as well. The team has performed superbly in their debut season losing just one game so far and sitting at the top of the points table. There had been doubts about his bowling as he recovered from his injury just before the start of the season. Also, he has bowled on very few occasions after having surgery on his back.
However, he has been completely fit and is leading the team with his individual performance. Pandya has scored 295 runs in six innings and picked four wickets also in IPL 2022 so far. Many former cricketers have praised him for his performance and Irfan Pathan is the new name to join the list. Pathan has said that this is a better version of the all-rounder.
"This is a new Hardik Pandya. This is a better version of him. It was nice to see the situations in which he has played this season. The good thing about Hardik is that he is batting responsibly at No. 4,” Pandya said in Cricket Live in Star Sports.
Pandya has been mostly batting at No. 3 or four for GT so far. He has anchored the innings well and played attacking shots whenever required. Pathan is of the opinion that he will a suitable option to bat at No. 4 for the franchise and national team as well.
“You don't get to take too many chances after wickets fall early but Hardik played didn't shy away from playing big strokes early in his innings for GT if he got the looseness from the bowlers. Whether it is Team India or Gujarat Titans, Hardik is the most suited batsman at number four. This is because he can take the responsibility,” he stated.
