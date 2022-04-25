IPL 2022 | Rashid Khan was not so much of a wicket-taker, opines Brian Lara

IPL 2022 has started and Sunrisers Hyderabad are doing well so far as after two losses in the first couple of games, the team has scripted a comeback creating a winning streak. Rashid Khan, who became the fourth overseas player to take 100 wickets in IPL, has been an integral part of SRH and he played for them from 2017 to 2021. However, the leg-spinner left the team surprisingly before the start of the ongoing season and was picked by Gujarat Titans in the player draft.

Since then, Washington Sundar has been the leading spinner for SRH but they have backup spinners who are also doing well. SRH batting coach Brian Lara has stated that the batters used to defend against Rashid and so he was not much of wicket-taker.

"I have a great respect for Rashid Khan but I believe we have the right combination. Rashid Khan was someone who opposition teams decided to defend against, he was not much of a wicket-taker," Lara said on Star Sports.

"Yes (economy of) 5.5-6 runs per over is great but I think when you have a guy like Washington Sundar spinning the ball into the left-handers in the first six overs, He is an asset. Suchith has come in as his replacement due to injury and he is an asset as well," he explained.

"We have gone in with four fast bowlers every single game so far. Of course, the pitches may change, they may have less grass later on. We have Shreyas Gopal as well, though he hasn't had a game so far. He is also someone who has a hat-trick in the IPL. I still think we have a lot in the reserves to show the IPL and I am not too worried. All respect to Rashid Khan, if he was a member of this team, I think we might have been 7 out of 7, I don't know."