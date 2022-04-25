IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Today at 8:34 AM
Punjab Kings will take on Chennai Super Kings in Match No. 38 of the IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 25. CSK are coming into the contest on the back of a thrilling three-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians while PBKS suffered a humiliating nine-wicket defeat versus Delhi Capitals.
Punjab Kings are set to take on Chennai Super Kings with an aim of getting to a tally of eight points with a victory. Chennai Super Kings have managed to just win two matches in the IPL 2022 so far and they would like to revive their campaign with a win against mighty opponents.
Punjab Kings suffered a nine-wicket loss at the hands of Delhi Capitals in their last game. PBKS were bundled out for 115 in the first innings and it was an easy chase for DC. With the kind of template,] PBKS is following they need an anchor at the top to prevent the fall of wickets. The team has some sheer power-hitters like Livingstone, Odean Smith, and Shahrukh Khan but Shikhar Dhawan will be important for them to play anchor. The form of Mayank Agarwal is also a worry for the team currently.
CSK played a last-ball thriller against MI in the last game and a classic MS Dhoni finish won them the match. MI posted a total of 155/7 in a low-scoring game. The chase for CSK boiled down to the last ball and Dhoni finished it in his own style. For CSK, bowling is still an area of concern. Batting looks alright, but the form Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top is slightly worrisome.
Form Guide
CSK have won just two games and lost five overall. They won the last game against MI but it was a very close contest. PBKS have won three matches while lost four in the IPL 2022. The defeat in the last game was absolutely one-sided and they will be low on confidence coming into the contest.
Head to Head
CSK have won 16 games against PBKS while PBKS have been the winners on 11 occasions.
Predicted XIs
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary
Best Betting Tip
Robin Uthappa has scored 227 runs in seven matches of the IPL 2022 at 32.43 including two half-centuries. He also scored 115 runs from four matches last season with an average of 28.75 including a crucial half-century.
Match Prediction
CSK are looking to gain back the momentum in IPL 2022 winning two of their last three matches. Plus, PBKS is a side who likes to play attacking cricket but can also lose wickets in doing so just like the last match. Considering these factors CSK are favoured to win the game.
Match Info
Match - Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022 Match 38
Date - April 25, 2022.
Time - 7:30 PM IST
Venue - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
