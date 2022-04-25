IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Punjab Kings suffered a nine-wicket loss at the hands of Delhi Capitals in their last game. PBKS were bundled out for 115 in the first innings and it was an easy chase for DC. With the kind of template,] PBKS is following they need an anchor at the top to prevent the fall of wickets. The team has some sheer power-hitters like Livingstone, Odean Smith, and Shahrukh Khan but Shikhar Dhawan will be important for them to play anchor. The form of Mayank Agarwal is also a worry for the team currently.