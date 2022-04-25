IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK | Twitterati goes mad after Ambati Rayudu’s hat-trick of sixes against Sandeep Sharma

The equation largely came down to Rayudu's sheer dominance against Sandeep Sharma in the 16th over. Rayudu was batting on 53 off 29 balls before the over began. He struck hat-trick of sixes, with the first two coming off from the full tosses. The last one was wide outside off stump, and he brought out the upper cut to smash that over third man. He then closed the over with a four, and with that, the Sandeep Sharma over conceded 23 runs. Rayudu, at that point, was batting on 73 off 33 balls, with seven fours and six sixes.