IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK | Twitterati goes mad after Ambati Rayudu’s hat-trick of sixes against Sandeep Sharma

Yesterday at 11:13 PM
Ambati Rayudu seemed to be in sublime touch against PBKS on Monday (April 25), where he smacked a hat-trick of sixes, followed by a four, against Sandeep Sharma. The breezy phase of the contest came in the 16th over of the CSK innings while they were chasing a target of 188 at Wankhede Stadium.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) old horse Ambati Rayudu has been in good touch in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He was at his fluent best against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 38 of the ongoing edition on Monday (April 25), at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. He almost singlehandedly kept CSK's challenging target of 188 alive at the end of 16th over of their innings. They were 141/4 at that point, with 47 requiring off 24 balls.
The equation largely came down to Rayudu's sheer dominance against Sandeep Sharma in the 16th over. Rayudu was batting on 53 off 29 balls before the over began. He struck hat-trick of sixes, with the first two coming off from the full tosses. The last one was wide outside off stump, and he brought out the upper cut to smash that over third man. He then closed the over with a four, and with that, the Sandeep Sharma over conceded 23 runs. Rayudu, at that point, was batting on 73 off 33 balls, with seven fours and six sixes.
WHAT AN OVER!
April 25, 2022
MAN, HE IS THE BEST!
Man the rayudu chants remind me of his MI days— RK (@Rk_7784) April 25, 2022
HAHA!
Rayudu beating the back of Punjab kings like a responsible daddy. 😂🔥— Yung Lee (@Libin01760702) April 25, 2022
KNOCK!
Ambati rayudu playing Blinder of a knock... Wow!!!!— Anju #TeamIndia (@Deep_Point_) April 25, 2022
WOW!
Since 2018, CSK ki chasing lo Rayudu contribution >>>>>— రాజేష్ (@RajeshBadugula1) April 25, 2022
WHAT A POWER!
Rayudu, What a power hitter!!— Tyler (@__pranees) April 25, 2022
FIRE!
Watching Rayudu on 🔥#CSKvPBKS— M (@MadhulathaR) April 25, 2022
BOUNDARIES!
4,6,1,6,6,6,4 by Rayudu on the last 7 balls. #bahubaliRayudu #CSKvPBKS— Vet Buddy (@theprincejha) April 25, 2022
REMINDER!
Just a reminder they dropped him from 2019 worldcup squad for Vijay Shankar#Rayudu #CSKvPBKS pic.twitter.com/uoLuNffPPE— KARTIK VIKRAM (@iamkartikvikram) April 25, 2022
