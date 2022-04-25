sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Mitchell Santner’s dropped catch gives Bhanuka Rajapaksa lifeline

    Mitchell Santner’s dropped catch gives Bhanuka Rajapaksa lifeline.

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 8:30 PM

    Mitchell Santner has been widely regarded as one of the finest fielders going around in world cricket, but a misjudgment at deep mid-wicket during CSK’s IPL 2022 game against PBKS led him to make a silly drop catch. The shot was well connected by Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who was batting on 4 off 8 balls.

    Punjab Kings (PBKS) got off to their slowest start of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday (April 25) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. They only managed to score 37/1 in the first six overs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa came to bat at No. 3 after the dismissal of Mayank Agarwal, who fell for 18 off 21 balls.

    Rajapaksa batted aggresively in the initial few matches in IPL 2022, but was sidelined after the arrival of Jonny Bairstow. He struggled to get going against the CSK, batting on four off eight balls. Then, in the ninth over, he wanted to smack Ravindra Jadeja over deep mid-wicket, but could not get the timing right as he wanted to.  Mitchell Santner, one of the safest fielders around, was placed there, but he moved backwards while trying to grab that. The ball went straiht through his hands, and it eventually went for a six.

    With that, the dangerous Rajapaksa got a limeline, and the Yellow Army, who were at the stadium, went in silence.

