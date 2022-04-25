IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Mitchell Santner’s dropped catch gives Bhanuka Rajapaksa lifeline

Rajapaksa batted aggresively in the initial few matches in IPL 2022, but was sidelined after the arrival of Jonny Bairstow. He struggled to get going against the CSK, batting on four off eight balls. Then, in the ninth over, he wanted to smack Ravindra Jadeja over deep mid-wicket, but could not get the timing right as he wanted to. Mitchell Santner, one of the safest fielders around, was placed there, but he moved backwards while trying to grab that. The ball went straiht through his hands, and it eventually went for a six.