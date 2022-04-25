IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK | Twitter reacts as Mitchell Santner’s dropped catch gives Bhanuka Rajapaksa lifeline

Yesterday at 8:30 PM
Mitchell Santner has been widely regarded as one of the finest fielders going around in world cricket, but a misjudgment at deep mid-wicket during CSK’s IPL 2022 game against PBKS led him to make a silly drop catch. The shot was well connected by Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who was batting on 4 off 8 balls.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) got off to their slowest start of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday (April 25) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. They only managed to score 37/1 in the first six overs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa came to bat at No. 3 after the dismissal of Mayank Agarwal, who fell for 18 off 21 balls.
Rajapaksa batted aggresively in the initial few matches in IPL 2022, but was sidelined after the arrival of Jonny Bairstow. He struggled to get going against the CSK, batting on four off eight balls. Then, in the ninth over, he wanted to smack Ravindra Jadeja over deep mid-wicket, but could not get the timing right as he wanted to. Mitchell Santner, one of the safest fielders around, was placed there, but he moved backwards while trying to grab that. The ball went straiht through his hands, and it eventually went for a six.
With that, the dangerous Rajapaksa got a limeline, and the Yellow Army, who were at the stadium, went in silence.
DROPPED!
April 25, 2022
HAHA!
Santner pays Jadeja back 😂 Jaddu dropped two off Santner last game. Santner now drops a dolly off Jadeja.. these SLA battles are 🔥— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 25, 2022
SETTLING!
Santner settling the score with his captain ! #CSKvPBKS #IPL2022— AK (@rwamit) April 25, 2022
RARE SIGHT!
It’s a rare sight to see the very safe as a bank fielder in Santner to drop a catch like that. If you’d be the owner of any side that was the lucky one in this incident, you’d might as well celebrate like the Punjab owner 🤪🤪#CSKvPBKS— bowled.io (@bowleddotio) April 25, 2022
PATHETIC!
CSK fielding is pathetic. fielders like Ruturaj & Santner are committing massive errors... #IPL2022 #PBKSvCSK— Swara (@SwaraMsdian) April 25, 2022
COSTLY!
Note this Fielders! Ruturaj Gaikwad— MTvalluvan (@MTvalluvan) April 25, 2022
Santner They dropped the dangerous Rajapaksa twice in the space of 2 Overs Jadeja is the one to suffer! Chennai Super Kings are turning in to Chennai Butter Fingers
In this #IPL#PBKSvCSK#CSKvPBKS#CSKvPBKS pic.twitter.com/L3R5h2kH7k
OH, NO!
#CSKvPBKS— Tweprilayankar (@tweprilayankar) April 25, 2022
Oh! Mitchell Santner Takes his Revenge of Drop Catch from Jadeja In Previous Match. #CSK𓃬
IT WAS SO EASY!
I meant Rutu's catch . Santner one definitely should have been taken— Omega Typhoon (@Omegamegh20) April 25, 2022
LOL!
Santner must've made Rajpaksha as his captain in Dream 11.#IPL2022— gurudattaaa (@gurudattaispog) April 25, 2022
