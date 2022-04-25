sport iconCricket

    Arshdeep Singh brings out ‘chariot riding’ celebration against CSK.

    IPL

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK | Twitter erupts to Arshdeep Singh bringing out ‘chariot riding’ celebration

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 10:18 PM

    Spectators oftentimes see the bowlers celebrating wickets in unique ways and PBKS’ Arshdeep Singh brought out one of them after cleaning up CSK’s Mitchell Santner on Monday (April 25) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. He did a 'chariot riding' celebration, which went viral on social media in no time.

    Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got off to a poor start after coming to chase a challenging target of 188 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. They only managed 25/1 after five overs, with Robin Uthappa returning to the pavilion early.   Mitchell Santner was promoted at No. 3 in the absence of Moeen Ali, and the Kiwi struggled to get going throughout his stay in the middle.

    It came to an end in the sixth over when Arshdeep Singh was introduced for the first time in the contest. The third ball was a short of a length delivery, which Santner tried to flick behind after walking across the stumps. But the Kiwi, after scoring nine off 15 balls, missed the length completely, and the ball rattled his leg stumps behind his back.

    Following the dismissal, Arshdeep brought out a celebratory dance, which seemed like he was riding a chariot.

