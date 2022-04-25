IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK | Twitter erupts to Arshdeep Singh bringing out ‘chariot riding’ celebration

Yesterday at 10:18 PM
Spectators oftentimes see the bowlers celebrating wickets in unique ways and PBKS’ Arshdeep Singh brought out one of them after cleaning up CSK’s Mitchell Santner on Monday (April 25) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. He did a 'chariot riding' celebration, which went viral on social media in no time.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got off to a poor start after coming to chase a challenging target of 188 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. They only managed 25/1 after five overs, with Robin Uthappa returning to the pavilion early. Mitchell Santner was promoted at No. 3 in the absence of Moeen Ali, and the Kiwi struggled to get going throughout his stay in the middle.
It came to an end in the sixth over when Arshdeep Singh was introduced for the first time in the contest. The third ball was a short of a length delivery, which Santner tried to flick behind after walking across the stumps. But the Kiwi, after scoring nine off 15 balls, missed the length completely, and the ball rattled his leg stumps behind his back.
Following the dismissal, Arshdeep brought out a celebratory dance, which seemed like he was riding a chariot.
ARSHDEEP!
April 25, 2022
NEW ONE!
Arshdeep Singh with a new celebration. pic.twitter.com/SZixDitYTm— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 25, 2022
CLEAN BOWLED!
Arshdeep Singh clean bowled Mitchell Santner, His Test innings comes to an End.#PBKSvCSK #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/Ac2lLJ9cWt— Over Thinker Lawyer 🇵🇰 (RCB♥️) (@Muja_kyu_Nikala) April 25, 2022
LOVE IT!
Love the celebration of Arshdeep Singh ☺️#PBKSvCSK #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/RZHDCk9fTf— Over Thinker Lawyer 🇵🇰 (RCB♥️) (@Muja_kyu_Nikala) April 25, 2022
GHODEJA!
Arshdeep is making fun of Ghodeja with that horse riding celebration?— ayaan. (@AyanMusk) April 25, 2022
LOST!
Arshdeep Singh gets Mitchell Santner on 9 runs from 15 balls. CSK lose their second wicket. Santner promotion didn't work for CSK.— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 25, 2022
SHOUTS!
Arshdeep shouts while bowling— Adi (@adithya_electro) April 25, 2022
DEBATABLE!
Hmm, debatable. But arshdeep has been good.— Carpe Diem (@Priyanshuk_17) April 25, 2022
DESERVES!
Arshdeep deserves a place I think. What do you say?— DEADLY VIPER (@CrazyCricKing) April 25, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.