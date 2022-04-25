IPL 2022, LSG vs MI | Twitter reacts to Lucknow Super Giants beating Mumbai Indians by 36 runs

While chasing, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma gave his side a good start but he did not get much support from his partner Ishan Kishan. The young left-handed batter's struggles with the bat continued as he could score at all and was dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi for just 8 runs in the most unlucky manner in this year's IPL after facing 20 balls. Rohit Sharma was the top-scorer for his side with 39 from 31 balls and Tilak Varma with 38 from 27 balls was the second-highest for MI. Mumbai Indians have now lost 8 matches straight in the IPL which is their worst performance ever and knocks them out of the race to the playoffs.