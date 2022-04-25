IPL 2022, LSG vs MI | Twitter reacts to Lucknow Super Giants beating Mumbai Indians by 36 runs

Today at 10:33 AM
Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians for the second time in IPL 2022 on the back of brilliant all-around performances from KL Rahul's side. Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma and his side will be dejected with this defeat as this is the eighth one for them in the tournament.
Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians in match number 37 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by 36 runs. KL Rahul was the star with the bat yet again for his side as he scored his second century of the tournament against the same opponents yet again. Rahul scored 103 from 62 balls which had 12 boundaries and 4 sixes which helped them reach 168/6 which proved to be a match-winning total in the end.
While chasing, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma gave his side a good start but he did not get much support from his partner Ishan Kishan. The young left-handed batter's struggles with the bat continued as he could score at all and was dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi for just 8 runs in the most unlucky manner in this year's IPL after facing 20 balls. Rohit Sharma was the top-scorer for his side with 39 from 31 balls and Tilak Varma with 38 from 27 balls was the second-highest for MI. Mumbai Indians have now lost 8 matches straight in the IPL which is their worst performance ever and knocks them out of the race to the playoffs.
For LSG, Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers as he took 3 wickets for 19 runs in his quota of 4 overs. All of his wickets came in the final over of the match.
Here is how Twitter reacted to LSG's win:
Great victory!
Back to winning ways 💯 What an effort by the team 💪🙌 @LucknowIPL pic.twitter.com/gLfaLCg4My— Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) April 24, 2022
Such a classy player!
A Masterclass in Construction, Execution and Awareness. Your Eyesight watching can only get better. Pure Azz…without batting an eyelid. Win, Lose the bar is up @klrahul11 @LucknowIPL #LSGvsMI @IPL #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/ZVunk2fXp6— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 24, 2022
Sheer carnage!
We're back to winning ways! What a match! 😍— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 24, 2022
Bowlers ne chaar chand laga diye 💙#AbApniBaariHai #IPL2022 #LSGvsMI pic.twitter.com/Uv6BjYYBvR
Man has got powers!
Century from KL Rahul 🔥🤩🥂🔥.. KL Rahul was the 1st player to score a 3 centuries against single team … KL the Bossman 😎👑 #KLRahul @klrahul11 @LucknowIPL pic.twitter.com/cHH7PDG9wE— Bala Ganesh Goud (@balugoud01) April 24, 2022
Hahaha!
With qualifying chances all but over, MI fans rest of the IPL: #LSGvMI #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/U9Erw3jOBm— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 24, 2022
Lol!
De Kock, Stoinis, and KL tonight 😁 #LSGvMI #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/o3LCLEfHNG— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 24, 2022
Rolf!! Very accurate😂😂
This is how @mipaltan looks on #IPL points table 😂#IPL2022 #LSGvMI #LSGvsMI #LSG pic.twitter.com/qDHQrgsWKx— 🇮🇳 Arrnish 🇮🇳 (@HumourActivist) April 25, 2022
Dilse bura lagatha hi bhai!😂😂
#BoliBachchan #LSG #MI #ACKOForTheFans | #ACKO | #LSGvMI— Meghana (@ContestLover45) April 25, 2022
MI Fan kya socha tha kya ho gaya 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/HkQy2eA3TU
:|
April 25, 2022
Better luck next time!😂
Wtf Mumbai Indians 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/uCMh1pOifg— Ronald ® (@SanjelRoshan0) April 25, 2022
