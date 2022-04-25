sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, LSG vs MI | Twitter reacts to Lucknow Super Giants beating Mumbai Indians by 36 runs

    KL Rahul's century helped LSG beat MI for the second time in IPL 2022.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:33 AM

    Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians for the second time in IPL 2022 on the back of brilliant all-around performances from KL Rahul's side. Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma and his side will be dejected with this defeat as this is the eighth one for them in the tournament.

    Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians in match number 37 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by 36 runs. KL Rahul was the star with the bat yet again for his side as he scored his second century of the tournament against the same opponents yet again. Rahul scored 103 from 62 balls which had 12 boundaries and 4 sixes which helped them reach 168/6 which proved to be a match-winning total in the end. 

    While chasing, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma gave his side a good start but he did not get much support from his partner Ishan Kishan. The young left-handed batter's struggles with the bat continued as he could score at all and was dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi for just 8 runs in the most unlucky manner in this year's IPL after facing 20 balls. Rohit Sharma was the top-scorer for his side with 39 from 31 balls and Tilak Varma with 38 from 27 balls was the second-highest for MI. Mumbai Indians have now lost 8 matches straight in the IPL which is their worst performance ever and knocks them out of the race to the playoffs. 

    For LSG, Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers as he took 3 wickets for 19 runs in his quota of 4 overs. All of his wickets came in the final over of the match. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted to LSG's win:

