IPL 2022, LSG vs MI | I tried to stay in the moment and see what's expected from me, says KL Rahul

KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants won the game against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai after a brilliant knock from him. The Lucknow skipper batted brilliantly and led his side from the front to hand Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians their eighth defeat of the tournament.

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians for the second time in IPL 2022 this year. The KL Rahul-led side won the game by 36 runs against 5-time champions MI to make their case stronger for the playoffs this season. Rahul himself was the star for his team as he scored his second century of the tournament and it was once again against Mumbai. The right-handed batter scored 103 from 62 balls to help his side reach 168 which proved to be a winning total in the end.

KL Rahul was the player of the match once again and during the post-match presentation, he said that he tried to stay in the moment.

"I tried to stay in the moment and see what was expected from me. Fingers crossed I can carry on doing the same thing," Rahul said at the post-match presentation.

"We do bat deep with Holder walking in at No. 8 and he has hardly batted. When you have that depth, you can play freely and take more chances."

He further talked about what kind of teams are successful in the IPL

"I think the teams that can defend well, can bowl well in the powerplay and the death, are the teams that sit at the top and win tournaments. We were lucky enough to get some of the finest all-rounders, having them in the team I have options in the middle, and that makes my life easier," he stated.