IPL 2022 | KL Rahul penalised for slow over-rate against Mumbai Indians

Slow over-rate has been an issue in the IPL 2022 as there have been several incidents of a captain being penalised for that. Lucknow Super Giants won by 36 runs in their last game against Mumbai Indians lately. However, LSG maintained a slow over-rate. This was the team’s second offense violating the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offenses. KL Rahul was fined Rs 24 Lakh while the rest of the members in playing XI were fined Rs 6 Lakh or 25 percent of the match fee whichever is lower.