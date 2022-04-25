CSA’s independent panel clears Graeme Smith of racism allegations

Today at 3:25 PM
Graeme Smith has been cleared of allegations of racism in an independent arbitration process following the outcomes of the SJN commission's report on Monday (April 25). Smith and current head coach Mark Boucher were among a number of CSA employees implicated in “tentative findings” made by SJN.
Former Cricket South Africa (CSA) director of cricket, Graeme Smith, has been cleared of allegations of racism in an independent arbitration process following the outcomes of the Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) commission's report on Monday (April 25). Smith and current head coach Mark Boucher were among a number of CSA employees implicated in “tentative findings” made by SJN last year into alleged discrimination within the sport’s national governing organisation in the past.
The panel concluded that there was no evidence that Smith, a former South African captain, racially discriminated against former player Thami Tsolekile between 2012 and 2014, or that he was biased against Black leadership at CSA.
“The manner in which these issues have been dealt with… confirms CSA’s commitment to deal with the SJN issues in a manner that treats them with utmost seriousness but also ensures fairness, due process and finality,” Lawson Naidoo, chair of the CSA board, said in a statement.
Smith’s tenure at CSA came to an end on March 31. and the 41-year-old chose not to reapply for the position prompting CSA to advertise the post.
Meanwhile, Boucher has been accused of racism by former teammate Paul Adams, as well as for sidelining his former assistant coach Enoch Nkwe. The current South Africa head coach, however, denies both allegations and will face a CSA disciplinary hearing on charges of gross misconduct next month.
