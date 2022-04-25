CSA’s independent panel clears Graeme Smith of racism allegations

Former Cricket South Africa (CSA) director of cricket, Graeme Smith, has been cleared of allegations of racism in an independent arbitration process following the outcomes of the Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) commission's report on Monday (April 25). Smith and current head coach Mark Boucher were among a number of CSA employees implicated in “tentative findings” made by SJN last year into alleged discrimination within the sport’s national governing organisation in the past.