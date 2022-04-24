Lucknow to host women’s T20 challenger series, confirms Sourav Ganguly

Today at 9:01 AM
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 will be hosted by Lucknow between May 24 and 28. The decision regarding scheduling was taken after an apex council meeting and it will be a three-team affair with Supernovas, Trailblazers, and Velocity as participants.
After the commencement of IPL 2022, there has been a big positive development in women’ cricket. Women’s T20 challenge is scheduled to be hosted by Lucknow in May. The tournament will be scheduled between May 24 and 28. The competition will continue its journey with three participant teams namely Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed the series will be held at Ekana Stadium.
"The Women's Challenger series will be held between May 24-28 at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium," BCCI president Ganguly told mediapersons.
The tournament began in 2018 but was not held in 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions. Supernovas have won the title twice while Trailblazers are the defending champions. Velocity was runner-up in the 2019 season. Many women cricketers have voiced their opinion regarding the need of a full-fledged Women’s IPL. Ganguly has earlier said that the BCCI will be working to start Women’s IPL by 2023.
"We are at the level of formulation to have a full-fledged WIPL. It is certainly going to happen. I strongly believe that next year i.e. 2023 will be a very good time to start a full-fledged women's IPL which will be as big and grand a success as the men's IPL," Ganguly was quoted as saying by news agency PTI in February.
