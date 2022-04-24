Lucknow to host women’s T20 challenger series, confirms Sourav Ganguly

After the commencement of IPL 2022, there has been a big positive development in women’ cricket. Women’s T20 challenge is scheduled to be hosted by Lucknow in May. The tournament will be scheduled between May 24 and 28. The competition will continue its journey with three participant teams namely Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity.

The tournament began in 2018 but was not held in 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions. Supernovas have won the title twice while Trailblazers are the defending champions. Velocity was runner-up in the 2019 season. Many women cricketers have voiced their opinion regarding the need of a full-fledged Women’s IPL. Ganguly has earlier said that the BCCI will be working to start Women’s IPL by 2023.