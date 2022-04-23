Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will go up against each other on Sunday (April 24) in Match 37 of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium. While LSG are heading to this fixture after losing to RCB by 18 runs, the MI, led by Rohit Sharma, are coming after suffering seven successive defeats.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) versus Mumbai Indians (MI), KL Rahul versus Rohit Sharma, was supposed to be an intriguing contest. But it is nowhere near that expectation after the two sides' contrasting performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The LSG, under the leadership of KL Rahul, is going strong, winning four out of seven matches so far, while the MI, led by Rohit Sharma, became the first side to suffer seven consecutive defeats at the beginning of any IPL season.

Still, with both sides having genuine match-winners such as Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock, and many more, the contest should be an interesting one for the viewers. But MI would be desperate to open the mark, and their openers Ishan and Rohit will be keen to get back to good form.

For the LSG, the IPL 2022 is going quite well as debutants. Among the bowlers, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan hold the key, while Jason Holder will lead the pace attack, probably alongside Dushmantha Chameera.

Form Guide

MI's recent defeat came against Chennai Super Kings, by three wickets. The LSG, on the other hand, had lost to RCB by 18 runs in their last game.

Head to Head

With LSG making their debut, this is their second meeting in the IPL 2022. When the two sides last met, the KL Rahul-led side won by 18 runs., with Rahul notching up a hundred.

Predicted XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah.

Best betting tip

The star MI batsman has been scoring runs consistently since making his return in IPL 2022. He already has 232 runs in five matches this season, averaging 58 and an impressive strike rate of 153.64. Back him to score big again versus LSG.

Match prediction

Rohit should learn from his mistakes and inspire his side to a win in this fixture. They came so close last time when they met, and will be seeking to win this time.

Match Info

Match - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2022 Match 37

Date - April 24, 2022.

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.