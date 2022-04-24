IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli's energy was a bit off, says Shane Watson

Former RCB player and Delhi Capitals coach Shane Watson is of the opinion that Virat Kohli stepping down as the captain of the Indian team has drained his energy. He also feels that the energy that Kohli generally has was not there when he took the field against Delhi Capitals. “In the last game, when Delhi Capitals played against them, there was something tiny bit different with Virat. Because I have seen him before, I have played against him and with him for a couple of seasons at RCB. And it looked like his energy was a bit different, a bit off. The thing with Virat is that he is always so amped every time he goes out to bat or he is in the field. He is a Superhuman what he has been able to do so far and sustained for such a long period of time, he's a freaking nature with the intensities he's able to continue to keep up his game,” Watson said while speaking with The Grade Cricketer.