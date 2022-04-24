IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli's energy was a bit off, says Shane Watson

Today at 4:22 PM
The news around Virat Kohli's form just does not seem to die down and the former RCB captain is having a torrid time with the bat for far too long which makes things tougher for him. Former RCB player Shane Watson had his say on the batter and felt that Kohli's energy was off in the game against DC.
Virat Kohli's form is something that everyone in the cricketing world is talking about. The right-handed batter has not been able to score runs as he used to and his poor form in IPL 2022 has made him the center of attention. The former RCB batter is often found edging balls that he used to cream through the cover region for fun. Kohli himself has started looking dejected every time he gets out and seems clueless as to what is going on with him.
Former RCB player and Delhi Capitals coach Shane Watson is of the opinion that Virat Kohli stepping down as the captain of the Indian team has drained his energy. He also feels that the energy that Kohli generally has was not there when he took the field against Delhi Capitals. “In the last game, when Delhi Capitals played against them, there was something tiny bit different with Virat. Because I have seen him before, I have played against him and with him for a couple of seasons at RCB. And it looked like his energy was a bit different, a bit off. The thing with Virat is that he is always so amped every time he goes out to bat or he is in the field. He is a Superhuman what he has been able to do so far and sustained for such a long period of time, he's a freaking nature with the intensities he's able to continue to keep up his game,” Watson said while speaking with The Grade Cricketer.
“And in the other night, it was just the other night I felt his battery was just a tiny bit off. In the end, he is human, even though everything he has done is just about he's superhuman and with the intensity he has been able to take to every single game but at some stage and it wouldn't surprise me if was...you know around the Indian stuff or him stepping down as captain and that's gonna suck a lot of energy out of him because I know how much it meant to him."
Shane Watson also talked about the things that transpired after Kohli stepped down from captaincy and feels that all that has also taken a toll on the Indian batter.
“Whatever went on there would have been a big call for him to step down as captain for India. So at some stage, it is going to take a toll in a little way. If he gets into a battle on the field, he'll find that energy it straight away because that's the type of batsman he is and the type of person he is. He's always up for a battle. He'll find it, you won't take him long with batting," Watson added.
