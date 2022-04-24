IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli is certainly doing everything that is in his control, reveals Sanjay Bangar

Virat Kohli's form has been a huge cause of concern for the former RCB skipper and his team management as well. Kohli is having a very poor IPL season with the bat and has so far registered two consecutive golden ducks which have never happened before. In this year's IPL, Virat Kohli has scored just 119 runs from 8 matches with an average of 17 which is his lowest since 2008. In the first year of the IPL, Kohli had averaged just 15 after playing 13 games in the tournament.