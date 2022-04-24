IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli is certainly doing everything that is in his control, reveals Sanjay Bangar

Today at 3:51 PM
Virat Kohli's form has been a cause of concern for the cricketer himself and also the Royal Challengers Bangalore for whom he plays in the Indian Premier League. RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar talked about the right-handed batters' form and he feels that Kohli will be back amongst the runs soon.
Virat Kohli's form has been a huge cause of concern for the former RCB skipper and his team management as well. Kohli is having a very poor IPL season with the bat and has so far registered two consecutive golden ducks which have never happened before. In this year's IPL, Virat Kohli has scored just 119 runs from 8 matches with an average of 17 which is his lowest since 2008. In the first year of the IPL, Kohli had averaged just 15 after playing 13 games in the tournament.
However, RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar is of the opinion that Virat Kohli will bounce back and be amongst the runs soon enough.
"He (Kohli) is somebody who has consistently performed for RCB. Players go through these kinds of rough patches. He started the season really well, nearly hitting the winning runs in Pune, but then you have an odd run-out or the first edge that finds his bat lands in the fielder's hands," Sanjay Bangar said as quoted by PTI.
The RCB head coach in the batter's defense said that he is doing everything as a player that is in his control.
"He is certainly doing everything that is in his control. He is doing his fitness and skills and taking good breaks and not letting the pressure get to him. He has been taking breaks at regular intervals and will continue to do so going forward," he stated.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.