IPL 2022 | Umran Malik reminds me a lot of Fidel Edwards, reckons Brian Lara

Today at 11:31 AM
Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara has praised India’s young pacer, Umran Malik, saying he reminds him of Fidel Edwards a lot. Lara further added that Malik should add something more to his armoury as only his express pace will be not enough to scare batters in international cricket.
Umran Malik is one of the emerging pace sensations in the IPL. Sunrisers Hyderabad retained him ahaed of the IPL 2022. Malik has impressed everyone with his express pace in the tournament so far. He has picked 10 wickets in seven matches so far in the tournament and he picked a single wicket conceding 13 runs against RCB. Malik has also added some consistency to his bowling in the last few matches.
Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara has praised Malik for his performance saying that he reminds him of Fidel Edwards.
“He reminds me of my playing time. During my career, all the greats of the West Indian team were playing. Sir Malcolm Marshall, Courtney Walsh, Curtly Ambrose.. different types of bowlers. But he reminds me a lot of Fidel Edwards when he first started - a lot of pace, and I hope he understands that if he goes into international cricket, which I think he will, a lot of batsmen are not that scared of pace. So, I hope he adds a little bit more to his armoury,” Lara said on Star Sports.
“But he is a quick learner. He is willing to learn. If you look at him in the nets, he is always asking different questions. It is awesome to see India have a pacer of that caliber.”
Sunrisers Hyderabad will play their next game against Gujarat Titans on April 27.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.