IPL 2022 | Umran Malik reminds me a lot of Fidel Edwards, reckons Brian Lara

“He reminds me of my playing time. During my career, all the greats of the West Indian team were playing. Sir Malcolm Marshall, Courtney Walsh, Curtly Ambrose.. different types of bowlers. But he reminds me a lot of Fidel Edwards when he first started - a lot of pace, and I hope he understands that if he goes into international cricket, which I think he will, a lot of batsmen are not that scared of pace. So, I hope he adds a little bit more to his armoury,” Lara said on Star Sports.