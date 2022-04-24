IPL 2022 | T Natarajan will be in contention for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, reckons Sunil Gavaskar

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that T Natarajan will be in contention for a place in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup in Australia. Gavaskar also added that Natarajan seems to be full of confidence with the way he is bowling as he has picked 15 wickets in IPL 2022.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are on a winning streak in IPL 2022 and they registered a dominating nine-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the recent game. T Natarajan has played a key role in the success of the franchise so far this season as he is excelling in his new role. He is providing wickets to the team in the powerplay and in death overs as well. Natarajan has 15 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.53. Natarajan also wpcked three wickets against RCB in the last game.

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar he will be in contention for the Indian team for T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

"We all know his yorkers are his specialty but he held the ball back well. It's good to see him back because for some time it looked like Indian cricket had lost him," Gavaskar said on Star Sports

"It's good to have him back in contention. I am pretty sure, with the way he bowls between the 16th and the 20th over, he will be very much in contention."

Natarajan had a dream run in Australia in 2020-21 and he last played for the national team in March 2021. A knee injury cut short his stint with SRH in the first half of IPL 2021 and then Covid allowed him to play just two games in the UAE leg of the season. Knee injury also prevented him from playing regularly for Tamil Nadu on the domestic circuit. According to Gavaskar, Natarajan is full of confidence currently.

"Last year, perhaps, he wasn't on top of his game. Right now, he is full of confidence. He has had his share of injuries but he is fresh and raring to go. He recognizes that there is a World Cup coming up, he wants to be on that flight to Australia," he explained.

The left-arm seamer was not retained by SRH ahead of the season but they bought him for Rs 4 Crore and he is proving his worth with his performance.