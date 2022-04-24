IPL 2022 | Playoffs, finals to be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, reveals BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

IPL 2022 has commenced and the tournament has been an exciting spectacle to watch so far. The matches were not played with a full capacity crowd so far and so the fans are waiting to see when the matches will be played with a full capacity crowd. IPL playoffs and final are to be played in May and BCCI has announced the dates and venues for the same. The three play-offs matches are to be played on May 24, 26, and 27 while the final of the tournament will be played on May 29.