IPL 2022 | Playoffs, finals to be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, reveals BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Today at 10:02 AM
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said through an official statement that IPL 2022 play-offs and finals will be played in Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Playoffs are scheduled on May 24, 26, and 27 while the final is to be played on May 29 and all the four matches will host a 100 percent capacity crowd.
IPL 2022 has commenced and the tournament has been an exciting spectacle to watch so far. The matches were not played with a full capacity crowd so far and so the fans are waiting to see when the matches will be played with a full capacity crowd. IPL playoffs and final are to be played in May and BCCI has announced the dates and venues for the same. The three play-offs matches are to be played on May 24, 26, and 27 while the final of the tournament will be played on May 29.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that the first qualifier and eliminator will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata while the second qualifier and the final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and all these matches are to be played with a 100 percent capacity crowd.
"As far as the men's IPL knock-out stage matches are concerned, it would be held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, with hundred percent attendance allowed for the matches to be played after the league staged finishes on May 22," Ganguly said to media, reported PTI.
BCCI have also announced dates for a five-match T20I series against South Africa in June and the Indian team will host Proteas after the IPL gets over.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.