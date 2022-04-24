IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians have missed a trick using a spot on an injured Jofra Archer and letting Trent Boult go, opines Kevin Pietersen

IPL 2022 has turned out to be the worse season for Mumbai Indians as they have suffered seven defeats in the tournament so far and are still struggling to find their first win of the tournament. The team has been the most successful franchise with five IPL titles but they are just looking nowhere good and have incurred a horrendous start. Many of the former cricketers and experts have pointed out the many factors that are leading to their decline this season. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen is the new name to join the list and he has pointed out a few errors by MI in the mega auction.