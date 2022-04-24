IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians have missed a trick using a spot on an injured Jofra Archer and letting Trent Boult go, opines Kevin Pietersen

Today at 12:12 PM
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has stated that Mumbai Indians have missed a trick in IPL 2022 by using a spot for injured Jofra Archer and not going for Trent Boult in the mega auction. MI have suffered a horrendous start in the IPL 2022 losing all the seven games they have played so far.
IPL 2022 has turned out to be the worse season for Mumbai Indians as they have suffered seven defeats in the tournament so far and are still struggling to find their first win of the tournament. The team has been the most successful franchise with five IPL titles but they are just looking nowhere good and have incurred a horrendous start. Many of the former cricketers and experts have pointed out the many factors that are leading to their decline this season. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen is the new name to join the list and he has pointed out a few errors by MI in the mega auction.
Pietersen is of the opinion that MI have missed a trick by filling a spot with an injured Jofra Archer and letting an effective left-arm seamer like Trent Boult go.
“The IPL has been a catastrophe for Mumbai. They say that batters win you sponsorships and bowlers win you premierships. I just can’t understand why Mumbai have weakened their bowling so much by using up a spot on an injured Jofra Archer and letting Trent Boult go elsewhere," Pietersen wrote in his blog on Betway.com
“Left-arm seamers are such a valuable commodity in the shorter form of the game because of the different angle and Boult is as good as it gets. He’s world-class.”
Quinton De Kock, Hardik Pandya, and Krunal Pandya were an important part of the MI batting lineup last year. However, this time around the team wasn’t very keen on getting them back in the mega auction and they were bought by different teams. Pietersen also added that MI had their soul ripped apart at the mega auction.
"I think he’s their biggest loss, ahead of Quinton de Kock and the Pandya brothers, but they are all fabulous, match-winning players,” Pietersen stated.
"Mumbai seem to have had their soul ripped out at the mega auction. Lots of the star players that made them what they are have left and they have made a horrible start to the competition.”
“Mahela Jayawardene must be wondering what’s going on.”
Mumbai Indians will play their next game against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.