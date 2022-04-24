IPL 2022, LSG vs MI | Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma's brilliant fielding effort against LSG

After winning the toss, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma asked Lucknow Super Giants to bat first in the 37th game of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede stadium. This is the first game that the Mumbai team is playing at what is their usual home ground and the team received a rousing reception as they took the field. Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul opened the innings for the LSG and started cautiously. The South African even survived a chance as Tilak Verma spilled his catch and let the ball go over the ropes. However the very next ball, Rohit Sharma took a good diving catch at the covers to dismiss the South African and give Mumbai and Jasprit Bumrah his first wicket.