IPL 2022, LSG vs MI | Twitter reacts to KL Rahul's shot nearly hitting Jaydev Unadkat and umpire

Yesterday at 9:33 PM
The Indian Premier League has many memorable moments in the game but the ones that the umpires and bowlers want to forget are those that nearly take their heads. In the game between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, KL Rahul's brutal shot right back at the bowler proved to be a narrow escape.
The game between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians and was once again a memorable outing for KL Rahul as he smashed his second century of the IPL 2022. KL Rahul's previous century also came against the same opponents in a day game earlier in the tournament. The right-handed batter was is in brilliant form once again as he smashed the Mumbai Indians bowlers all around the park and scored 103 from 62 balls an innings which included 12 boundaries and 4 sixes.
During the game, there came a moment where fans, as well as commentators, had their hearts in their mouths as KL Rahul smashed one back past the bowler. The incident occurred on the fifth ball of the 17th over when Jaydev Unadkat was bowling. Rahul smashed one back towards the umpire and Jaydev Unadkat who narrowly survived the ball hitting them. The shot resulted in a four in the end.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
NEARLY!
April 24, 2022
CLASS!
So the class is back in form, no i am not talking about KL Rahul, i am talking about Jaidev Unadkat #MIvsLSG @mipaltan 's main player. Reason for throwing MI out of the contest— Mr.Khan (@Mr_Khan_RK) April 24, 2022
LOL!
Unadkat just doesn't have the ability to deal with KL Rahul. It's not his fault, he doesn't have that quality.— Debashish Sarangi (@Plumb_infront) April 24, 2022
ROCKSTAR!
"Rockstar Rahul"— Niraj Singh Manhas 🇮🇳 (@IAmNirajManhas) April 24, 2022
Well Play Skipper..
2nd Century of The Season. #IPL2022#KLRahul #LSG #LSGvsMI
WHAT A PLAYER!
#MIvsLSG @ICC@LucknowIPL skipper @klrahul11 closing his gap with Mr. #OrangeCap @rajasthanroyals's #buttler— ViSHaL 🇮🇳 (@vishal_z3) April 24, 2022
Only the 2nd player in #IPL2022 after @josbuttler to:
* breach 300+ runs
* score atleast two 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣'s@IPL #LSGvsMI @BCCI
TAKE A BOW!
Take a bow KL Rahul 🙇♀️— Badri Dhoni 🦁 (@badridhoni_) April 24, 2022
The way he constructed his innings 👏🏻
25 (25)
50 (37)
76 (50)
100 (61)
Unarguably the best batsman for India currently. #KLRahul
SINCERE!
KL Rahul is a sincere topper— CSKfanAccount🦁 (@CSKfanAccount) April 24, 2022
Where he will make his teacher parents and friends feel happy
In terms of cricket !
What an elegant man
KL Rahul deserves many praises
Temperament and commitment 👏👏👏
HIS LOVE!
KL Rahul and his love for Mumbai Indians 😍 pic.twitter.com/V5r9XqdVut— Big Cric Fan (@cric_big_fan) April 24, 2022
TOP KNOCK!
@klrahul11 likes to play big knocks against #MumbaiIndians— Rutin Viradiya (@viradiya_rutin) April 24, 2022
One of the consistent player 🙌🏻 #MIvsLSG #IPL2022
