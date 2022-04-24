IPL 2022, LSG vs MI | Twitter reacts to KL Rahul's shot nearly hitting Jaydev Unadkat and umpire

The game between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians and was once again a memorable outing for KL Rahul as he smashed his second century of the IPL 2022. KL Rahul's previous century also came against the same opponents in a day game earlier in the tournament. The right-handed batter was is in brilliant form once again as he smashed the Mumbai Indians bowlers all around the park and scored 103 from 62 balls an innings which included 12 boundaries and 4 sixes.