    IPL 2022, LSG vs MI | Twitter reacts to KL Rahul's shot nearly hitting Jaydev Unadkat and umpire

    KL Rahul batted brilliantly in the game against MI.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 9:33 PM

    The Indian Premier League has many memorable moments in the game but the ones that the umpires and bowlers want to forget are those that nearly take their heads. In the game between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, KL Rahul's brutal shot right back at the bowler proved to be a narrow escape.

    The game between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians and was once again a memorable outing for KL Rahul as he smashed his second century of the IPL 2022. KL Rahul's previous century also came against the same opponents in a day game earlier in the tournament. The right-handed batter was is in brilliant form once again as he smashed the Mumbai Indians bowlers all around the park and scored 103 from 62 balls an innings which included 12 boundaries and 4 sixes. 

    During the game, there came a moment where fans, as well as commentators, had their hearts in their mouths as KL Rahul smashed one back past the bowler. The incident occurred on the fifth ball of the 17th over when Jaydev Unadkat was bowling. Rahul smashed one back towards the umpire and Jaydev Unadkat who narrowly survived the ball hitting them. The shot resulted in a four in the end. 

