IPL 2022, LSG vs MI | Twitter reacts to Ishan Kishan's unlucky dismissal against Lucknow Super Giants

Yesterday at 10:30 PM
They say when you are out of form almost everything can go against you and that is exactly what happened with Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan. The left-hander who has been struggling for form got out in one of the most bizarre manners in the game against LSG to Ravi Bishnoi.
Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants were locked in battle at the Wankhede stadium as they search for their first win of IPL 2022. After winning the toss, MI opted to bowl first and LSG on the back of a second consecutive KL Rahul century against them managed to reach 168/6. Rahul was the only batter who kept scoring runs for his team and his innings was laced with 12 boundaries and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 166.12.
Mumbai Indians came out to chase the target as they opened with regular opener Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Rohit Sharma made signs of a return to form as he smashed Dushamnatha Chameera and other LSG bowlers all around the park. Ishan Kishan on the other hand was struggling for form yet again and was unable to break the shackles. The left-hander was batting on 8 from 19 balls when one of the most bizarre and unlucky things happened to him. On the first ball of the seventh over Ravi Bishnoi was bowling and Ishan tried to smack him towards the cover region but got the lower edge of the bat. Normally the ball would have hit the ground and bpunced but as luck would have it Kishan's shot ended up hitting Quinton de Kock's boot as it bounced back up only for Jason Holder to take an easy catch at slip which he almost spilled.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
KISHAN OUT!
April 24, 2022
WHY ISHAN?
Ye ishan Kishan ko opening nehi dena hei yar ye kabhi nehi khel pata #LSGvMI— soumyaranjan sahoo (@soumyamsahoo) April 24, 2022
BAD LUCK!
Ishan Kishan Wicket Tells You The kind Of Luck MI had this Season 🥲#MumbaiIndians— Srikarᶜᵒᵐʳᵃᵈᵉˢᶦᵈᵈʰᵃ (@ImSrikar45) April 24, 2022
LOL!
Pheli baar Ambani ko chuna lga hai ishan kishan ne#mivslsg #ishankishan pic.twitter.com/2qdELyOebS— Ashok Taranwali (@AshokTaranwali) April 24, 2022
WASTE!
Ishan Kishan is wasting powerplays only. 😔#MIvLSG— Suro Vyas (@surovyas) April 24, 2022
BAD FORM!
Ishan Kishan = Bad form + Khrab Kismat 😭😭— Ravi Shankar Dwivedi (@oye_rsd) April 24, 2022
Bring back original form Ishan!
NO COMPARISON!
I don’t want anyone ever comparing ishan kishan to sanju Samson ever again. Ishan kishan should not be in the same sentence as Sanju Samson it’s an insult to sanju. This guy ishan always looks out of form and unreliable . Only hits one match— Sam (@Samuel1999999) April 24, 2022
GET OUT!
Just get Ishan Kishan out of Mi man. That's all I want from this season.— Dan (@badtweetacc) April 24, 2022
AND IT CONTINUES!
Bad Luck continues for Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli in this IPL— Suprvirat (@Ishantraj51) April 24, 2022
NOT FEARLESS!
Ishan Kishan should understand that his fearless game is his x factor, this game lacking intention is not doing any good for both him and team— Adwaith Peethambaran (@Adwaith451) April 24, 2022
