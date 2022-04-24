IPL 2022, LSG vs MI | Twitter reacts to Ishan Kishan's unlucky dismissal against Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians came out to chase the target as they opened with regular opener Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Rohit Sharma made signs of a return to form as he smashed Dushamnatha Chameera and other LSG bowlers all around the park. Ishan Kishan on the other hand was struggling for form yet again and was unable to break the shackles. The left-hander was batting on 8 from 19 balls when one of the most bizarre and unlucky things happened to him. On the first ball of the seventh over Ravi Bishnoi was bowling and Ishan tried to smack him towards the cover region but got the lower edge of the bat. Normally the ball would have hit the ground and bpunced but as luck would have it Kishan's shot ended up hitting Quinton de Kock's boot as it bounced back up only for Jason Holder to take an easy catch at slip which he almost spilled.