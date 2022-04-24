IPL 2022 | I honestly think it's time for Rohit Sharma to take a breather, says Michael Vaughan

Former English cricketer Michael Vaughan feels that MI skipper Rohit Sharma should take a breather and if his side is knocked out of the tournament. "It's just the Mumbai operation this year, it's just not working. It's now got to a stage where I think it's worth them throwing in more youngsters to give them experience. Just to see if they can unearth one or two more wonderful young players. And then if you lose another couple, I honestly think it's time for Rohit Sharma to take a breather," Michael Vaughan said while speaking to Cricbuzz.