IPL 2022 | I honestly think it's time for Rohit Sharma to take a breather, says Michael Vaughan

Today at 4:57 PM
Mumbai Indians are having the worst season in the Indian Premier League this year as they have not been able to win a single game and skipper Rohit Sharma looks clueless. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels that Rohit Sharma should take a break from the game for some time.
Mumbai Indians are having a torrid time in the Indian Premier League as they have lost all the matches that they have played so far this season. The Rohit Sharma-led side has lost all eight games that they have played making the worst start of any season for the franchise. The five-time champions are struggling with both bat and ball and are often found losing close games. The MI team is almost out of the race for the playoffs and this might give them the chance to test their bench strength.
Former English cricketer Michael Vaughan feels that MI skipper Rohit Sharma should take a breather and if his side is knocked out of the tournament. "It's just the Mumbai operation this year, it's just not working. It's now got to a stage where I think it's worth them throwing in more youngsters to give them experience. Just to see if they can unearth one or two more wonderful young players. And then if you lose another couple, I honestly think it's time for Rohit Sharma to take a breather," Michael Vaughan said while speaking to Cricbuzz.
"Just take a breather. Just take your time. They play so much cricket, you have to pick and choose when you can take a breather. And if Mumbai can't make the eliminators in a couple of games' time, which is completely impossible, it probably is now" the former English cricketer added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.