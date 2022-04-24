IPL 2022 | I am sure selectors will be very interested in Umran Malik, says Glenn McGrath

Another fast-bowling legend Glenn McGrath talked about Umran Malik. The Australian fast bowler while speaking at an event at the MRF Pace Foundation said, "I think pace is important but it's not everything. You don't want someone bowling 150 kph and spraying it down the leg side or spraying it wide so you have got to have that control. But if you have a bowler bowling at that pace you would want to have longevity. I am sure the selectors will be very interested in him and would love to have someone bowling at that pace for your country" as quoted by PTI.