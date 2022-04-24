IPL 2022 | I am sure selectors will be very interested in Umran Malik, says Glenn McGrath

Today at 3:27 PM
Umran Malik is one of the most talked-about cricketers in the fifteenth edition of the Indian Premier League as he has done well in the tournament so far. Former Australian great Glenn McGrath during a conversation talked about the young Indian fast bowler and said that pace is important.
Umran Malik has impressed fans as well as cricketers from across the country on the back of his brilliant bowling in IPL 2022. The young fast bowler's raw pace has rattled batters in the cash-rich league. The right-arm pacer who hails from Jammu is playing for the SRH team in IPL and has so far scalped 10 wickets from the 7 games that he has played. Many former great pacers like Dale Steyn who is also the bowling coach of SRH praised the young fast bowler.
Another fast-bowling legend Glenn McGrath talked about Umran Malik. The Australian fast bowler while speaking at an event at the MRF Pace Foundation said, "I think pace is important but it's not everything. You don't want someone bowling 150 kph and spraying it down the leg side or spraying it wide so you have got to have that control. But if you have a bowler bowling at that pace you would want to have longevity. I am sure the selectors will be very interested in him and would love to have someone bowling at that pace for your country" as quoted by PTI.
Umran Malik has been a match-winner for SRH and it will be interesting to see how he does in the remaining games for his side.
