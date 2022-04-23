South Africa to play a five match T20I series against India in June, confirms BCCI

Yesterday at 11:04 PM
BCCI has confirmed on Saturday that India will host South Africa for a five-match T20 International (T20I) series in June ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year. The series will start with the first T20I on June 9 in Delhi and will conclude with fifth and final T20I to be played in Bangalore.
According to a recent development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India( BCCI) has confirmed that India will host South Africa for five T20Is in June. The series will be important in the build-up to the T20 World Cup to be held later this year. BCCI confirmed the development on Saturday and they also announced the venues for the same. The series will commence on June 9 in Delhi and will conclude with the final T20I in Bangalore on June 19. BCCI announced through an official release that Delhi, Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot, and Bangalore are going to be the venues for the series.
India last played against Sri Lanka in a T20I series where they won by a margin of 3-0. The series against South Africa will also help India to explore the combination they can try in the T20 World Cup. IPL will get over on May 29 and the South Africa series will be the next assignment for the team.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.