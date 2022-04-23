South Africa to play a five match T20I series against India in June, confirms BCCI

According to a recent development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India( BCCI) has confirmed that India will host South Africa for five T20Is in June. The series will be important in the build-up to the T20 World Cup to be held later this year. BCCI confirmed the development on Saturday and they also announced the venues for the same. The series will commence on June 9 in Delhi and will conclude with the final T20I in Bangalore on June 19. BCCI announced through an official release that Delhi, Cuttack, Vizag, Rajkot, and Bangalore are going to be the venues for the series.