IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad – two in-form teams in Indian Premier League 2022 – will take on each other on Saturday (April 23) in Match 36 of the ongoing edition at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Both sides will head into this fixture by winning their respective encounters.

Led by Kane Willamson, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) roared back in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after losing their opening two fixtures. They won four matches on the trot, with the recent coming against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets. Their next assignment will be against the red-hot Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who has revamped their form under the leadership of Faf du Plessis. The match will take place at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday (April 23).

The RCB have won five of their opening seven matches in IPL 2022, despite their star man Virat Kohli having a lean patch. Du Plessis led by an example last time against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), scoring 96 off 64 balls to help his side register an 18-run victory. Dinesh Karthik has been in the form of his life, while the Aussies Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell have been playing pivotal roles in their success.

For the SRH, their Indian pace bowling trio, comprising T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and the sensational Umran Malik, have been performing consistently. Rahul Tripathi seemed to be in good touch as well, and so are Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran.

With both sides looking equally strong on paper, it should be an intriguing contest for the viewers.

Form Guide

While the SRH beat the PBKS by seven wickets in their previous game, the RCB handed an 18-run defeat to LSG before heading to this fixture.

Head to Head

The two sides have met 20 times in the past. While the SRH have won 11 times so far, the RCB had the last laugh on eight occasions.

Predicted XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Best betting tip

The RCB are yet to have a rousing start in IPL 2022. Even if they manage to keep the wickets in the first few overs, they are unlikely to shift the gear right from there. So, our best bet will be on RCB’s modest start in the Powerplay.

Match Prediction

This is really tough to predict. However, given the SRH’s disciplined bowling unit, our prediction will be in favour of the Orange Army.

Match info

Match - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022 Match 36

Date - April 23, 2022.

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.