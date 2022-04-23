IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH | We shouldn’t have lost so many wickets in the first four overs, opines Faf Du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf Du Plessis admitted that the team shouldn’t have lost so may wickets in the first four overs after suffering a nine-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Du Plessis also added that it was a bad day at the office but the team needs to keep their chin up.

After winning their last two games, Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH completely dominated a one-sided contest and registered their fifth victory of IPL 2022. Sunrisers Hyderabad opted to bowl first after winning the toss as there was a bit of assistance on the pitch for pace bowlers. Marco Jansen ripped apart the top order of RCB as he scalped three wickets in the second over of the innings. Glenn Maxwell was then dismissed in the fifth over of the innings and the team was reduced to 31/4 in the powerplay. Reflecting on the game, Faf Du Plessis admitted that they shouldn’t have lost so many wickets in the first four overs.

“The first four overs, we shouldn't have lost so many wickets, it was a bit spicy upfront. There are no excuses though. Jansen bowled well in his first over swinging the ball both ways and got the big wickets,” Du Plessis said in the post-match presentation.

The team was never able to recover from 31/4 and lost wickets at regular intervals. Suyash Prabhudessai was the highest run-scorer with 15 runs but he wasn’t able to review the innings. Eventually, the team ended up on a total of 68 giving a very easy target for the opponents. Du Plessis said that the team needs to learn to handle the initial phase in the power play.

“We still got to find a way to set a foundation (in the upcoming games), even if it's sacrificing a few runs in the powerplay. We just needed to get through that phase where the ball was swinging and seaming, one you get through it, it becomes easier,” he stated.

SRH chased the target with nine wickets in hand and 12 overs to spare. Du Plessis admitted that it was a bad day for team but they should keep their chin up going ahead in the tournament.

“You want to make sure you don't get a lot emotional, it was a bad day at the office, but you need to keep your chin up and need to get the learning from it. As a team we need to move forward, it's a long tournament,” he explained.