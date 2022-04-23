IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Dinesh Karthik walking before third umpire's decision

Yesterday at 8:48 PM
Many times in the earlier days of the game players used to walk even before the umpire's decision if they thought or knew that they were out. With the advent of DRS which has become a rare sight but in the game between SRH and RCB, Dinesh Karthik started walking even before the umpire gave him out.
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad were up against each other in match number 36 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium. SRH after winning the toss opted to bowl against RCB and made the most of the chance that they got with the new ball. SRH pacer Marco Jansen was on fire as he rattled the RCB top order with 3 wickets upfront. He dismissed Faf du Plessis (5) and Virat Kohli (0) and left the RCB fans shocked and in the very same over he got rid of Anuj Rawat (0) as well.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could not stitch a partnership during their innings. RCB's man in form Dinesh Karthik walked out to bat after Suyash Prabhuddesai got out for 15. But the wicket-keeper batter could not do much as he was facing the third ball of his innings and got out when the ball touched his glove while Suchith was bowling. This happened in the 8th over of the match as Nicholas Pooran took the catch down leg and before the umpire gave the decision Dinesh Karthik had started walking back.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
DK goes!
April 23, 2022
Pooran at his best!
April 23, 2022
Chill!
Dinesh Karthik the whole season. pic.twitter.com/GkiQyFqjxk— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) April 23, 2022
The first one!
Duck for Dinesh Karthik, first failure for DK in #IPL2022.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 23, 2022
Lol!
Dinesh Karthik getting ready to bat in 9th over pic.twitter.com/1maAvP02NR— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 23, 2022
Everyone has an opinion!
Hi @imVkohli,— ashmit kumar (@ashmitk77252169) April 23, 2022
Why @DineshKarthik is not being promoted to 2nd or 3rd down? He may contribute much more than what is expected. Please rethink and reorder the batting order.
The curse of 23!
Bhogle sir on air said, whatever is happening with RCB has taken Dinesh Karthik with it.— Rijul Shah 🇮🇳 (@hey_rij) April 23, 2022
Frankly speaking it has nothing to do with 23rd April, RCB is up against best bowling attack and their top order being vulnerable did not help..
Go go go Orange Army#OrangeArmy
Relief!
That feeling every RCB fan gets after crossing 49 😌 #RCBvSRH #IPL2022 #IPL #ViratKohli𓃵 #FafDuPlessis #dineshkarthik pic.twitter.com/xaG5yJdwpN— Here For Divya (@Maiena11) April 23, 2022
Kaisee!
Dinesh Karthik 😂🤣😂#RCBvsSRH pic.twitter.com/QroWB4hVOY— Ram⚡🔔 (@urstrulyram14) April 23, 2022
He did anyway!
Dinesh Karthik plss don't follow Virat Kohli rn— Deekshith Kumar (@Morgsmudge) April 23, 2022
