IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Dinesh Karthik walking before third umpire's decision

The Royal Challengers Bangalore kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could not stitch a partnership during their innings. RCB's man in form Dinesh Karthik walked out to bat after Suyash Prabhuddesai got out for 15. But the wicket-keeper batter could not do much as he was facing the third ball of his innings and got out when the ball touched his glove while Suchith was bowling. This happened in the 8th over of the match as Nicholas Pooran took the catch down leg and before the umpire gave the decision Dinesh Karthik had started walking back.