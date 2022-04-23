sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH | Twitter reacts to Dinesh Karthik walking before third umpire's decision

    Dinesh Karthik got out for a duck against SRH.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 8:48 PM

    Many times in the earlier days of the game players used to walk even before the umpire's decision if they thought or knew that they were out. With the advent of DRS which has become a rare sight but in the game between SRH and RCB, Dinesh Karthik started walking even before the umpire gave him out.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad were up against each other in match number 36 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium. SRH after winning the toss opted to bowl against RCB and made the most of the chance that they got with the new ball. SRH pacer Marco Jansen was on fire as he rattled the RCB top order with 3 wickets upfront. He dismissed Faf du Plessis (5) and Virat Kohli (0) and left the RCB fans shocked and in the very same over he got rid of Anuj Rawat (0) as well.

    The Royal Challengers Bangalore kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could not stitch a partnership during their innings. RCB's man in form Dinesh Karthik walked out to bat after Suyash Prabhuddesai got out for 15. But the wicket-keeper batter could not do much as he was facing the third ball of his innings and got out when the ball touched his glove while Suchith was bowling. This happened in the 8th over of the match as Nicholas Pooran took the catch down leg and before the umpire gave the decision Dinesh Karthik had started walking back. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

